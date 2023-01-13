News Top Stories

New naira notes on sale at Onitsha Main Market

The redesigned naira notes of N1,000, N500 and N200 are now on sale in the Onitsha Main Market by people suspected to be agents of some commercial banks in the area, traders at the market have cried out to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). According to them, due to the dark deals, commercial banks are reluctant to dispense the new naira notes to the public in their banks or through the ATM.

The traders, it was learnt, reported the development yesterday to the Anambra State Branch Controller of the CBN, Benedict Maduagwu during the “CBN Sensitisation of Stakeholders on the Currency Redesign in Anambra State, which took place at the Market Leaders’ Office Hall, Onitsha Main Market. Consequently, the Chairman of Onitsha Main Market, Innocent Ezeoha, implored the apex bank to come to the market and exchange the new currency notes for the traders. While responding, the CBN Branch Controller, Maduagwu, assured the traders that the apex bank would henceforth mount surveillance on the commercialbanksin the area overthe development, warning the banksthatthemoneyallotted to them had security codes.

 

Our Reporters

