New Naira Policy: I feel your pain, Oyetola tells Osun residents

T he immediate past Osun State Governor Gboyega Oyetola has sympathised with the people over the hardship being experienced due to the nonavailability of currency in circulation. The Osun State Coordinator of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) said APC is mindful of the welfare of the people, saying the challenges being faced by citizens due to the naira swap will soon be over.

Oyetola spoke at a press conference to draw the attention of the public to attacks allegedly being unleashed on APC members by hoodlums allegedly working for the PDP. He spoke through the APC Presidential Campaign Council spokesman Remi Omowaiye, urging the people to endure the pain as they await the final verdict from the Supreme Court, stressing that the old naira notes still remain legal tender, according to the apex court’s earlier judgment. Oyetola said: “The APC does not support the pains the people of the state and country are currently facing due to the naira swap.

“For us to have spoken against the policy of federal government shows we are not interested in playing politics with lives and property of our people.” The former governor expressed worry over the incessant attacks on the members of the party, urging security officials, especially the police to live up to their responsibilities. He said: “We have said it severally that the police should live up to their responsibility. “We are not happy that a state that used to be the most peaceful state when Gboyega Oyetola was the governor has now become one of the most security-challenged states in Nigeria. “How on earth will a senatorial candidate say, ‘I will use explosives and the man is still working freely the streets?’ “We urge our people to continue to endure these trying times. We are not a violent party. “We are a peace-loving party. We have been displaying that and we would continue to display it.”

