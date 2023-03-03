News Top Stories

New Naira Policy: Supreme Court To Deliver Judgment Today

Posted on Author Adedayo Babatunde Comment(0)

The Supreme Court will on Friday deliver judgement in the suit by 16 states challenging the Federal Government’s naira redesign and swap policy.

A seven-member panel of justices presided by Justice Inyang Okoro had on February 22 adjourned to March 3 for judgment after consolidating the suits filed by the various states and taking arguments in the matter.

The 16 states, whose suits were consolidated as co-plaintiffs alongside Kaduna, Kogi and Zamfara are arguing that the old naira notes of N200, N500, and N1000 must remain legal tenders pending the determination of the substantive suit.

Other states in the league are Katsina, Lagos, Ondo, Ogun, Ekiti, Cross River, Sokoto, Jigawa, Rivers, Kano, Niger, Nasarawa, and Abia states.

Bayelsa and Edo states filed as co-defendants in support of the federal government’s monetary policy and objection against the jurisdiction of the apex court to hear the suits.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

Buhari seeks intra-African collaboration to battle health challenges

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has called for greater collaboration among Africans in order to effectively confront challenges like public health such as local vaccine production among others. Buhari was represented by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, at a virtual meeting of the African Union on the New Partnership for African Development (NEPAD) under the auspices of […]
News Top Stories

Ex-CBN Dep. Gov, Mailafia, dies at 64

Posted on Author Abdul Wahab Isa, Abuja

A former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Obadiah Mailafia, is dead. Aged, 64, Obadiah died yesterday morning from an undisclosed illness.   Report quoted his associate, Mr. John Hayab, attributing his death to brief illness. Hayab is the Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna chapter.   Apart from […]
News

Insecurity: Opposition, aggrieved politicians should be questioned – Uzodinma

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma, has blamed opposition and aggrieved politicians in the country for the festering insecurity. Briefing State House Correspondents after a closed door meeting with President Muhammmadu Buhari yesterday, Uzodinma dismissed fears of aggravated insecurity in his state pointing out that Imo is safer than some other states in the country where […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica