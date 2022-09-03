New NANS President, Lawal Promises Quality Leadership, To End ASUU Strike

The new president of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Umar Faruk Lawal says he will soon be meeting the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) towards ending the 7-month strike by university lecturers.

Lawal was on Saturday elected at the association’s convention at the old parade ground, Abuja.

The new NANS President in a statement on Saturday promised that the association will no longer indulge in partisan politics.

He said his leadership is ready to partner with the Federal Government and security agencies to brainstorm and proffer workable templates for the security of lives and properties in our beloved nation.

Lawal appreciated the support of all Nigerian students towards the actualization of the just concluded convention.

The statement read, “I will start by expressing my profound gratitude to Allah, who has been with us throughout this turbulent journey. I sincerely appreciate the esteemed Senators of our dear organization; NANS who have stood on the path of honour regardless of the hurdles.



“To the stakeholders who have upheld the true tenets of our founding fathers; Your efforts are well appreciated. To my co-contestants, we have all given a good fight and agree that it is the time to forge ahead.

“My election as President of our beloved organization; the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), marks the beginning of a new era of struggle, this is indeed a REVIVIFICATION AGENDA as we are set to revive the lost glory of our organization. It is high time we rejigged the dreams of our founding fathers for a better education system in Nigeria.



“Although there were some destructive elements that tried to shortchange the general will of Nigerian students during the process of the just concluded convention, they formed oppression and tried to buy the students’ mandate, they orchestrated different vicious plans that were inimical to the existence of our organization, but with the support of genuine students and NANS Senators, light conquered the darkness. Our victory is blossoming, and it comes with great glory.



“Let me take you a bit down a historical lane. The struggle for emancipation of Nigerian students started with the creation of the West African Students Union (WASU) under our erudite ancestor, Ladipo Solanke, in 1925. The establishment of University College Ibadan in 1945 begot a new era of struggle as the National Union of Nigerian Students (NUNS) replaced WASU.



“Between 1925 and 1978, when NUNS was banned by the Military Junta of Olusegun Obasanjo after the Ali Must Go Protest, Nigeria students were at the forefront of many struggles for the betterment of our dear nation. With the coming of the Civilian Administration, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) was born in 1981 as a replacement for the abrogated NUNS. The noble association that has stood firmly through the thick and thin to present a voice to Nigerian students till the moment



“I must acknowledge the fact that along the line of our existence, different individuals who have manned our highly cherished organization at one time or the other have one way or the other committed blunders that have brought the association to disrepute, but my emergence today presents another golden opportunity to rewrite the wrongs. I recognize the onerous task ahead of me, I have surrendered myself to the service of Nigerian students and I promise never to fail you.



“We acknowledge the fact that our dear nation is presently passing through a tough time, and we are ready to be partners in progress as we shall work together with other relevant authorities to bring normalcy back to the system.



“It is disheartening to see university students at home for the past 6 months. The fact that the leadership of ASUU and the Federal government have held a series of meetings without a fruitful outcome is heartbreaking, NANS, under my leadership, is ready to be the genuine voice of the Students in this negotiation as we demand an immediate end to the prolonged industrial actions, Failure to have resolution within the shortest period available will be faced with decisive action from Nigerian Students.



“The primary duty of any government is the security of the lives and properties of its citizens. It’s an indictment on the system and the leadership of our Nation if people are living as hostages in their home country. However, we recognise the fact that security should be our collective effort, My leadership is ready to partner with the Federal Government and security agencies to brainstorm and proffer workable templates for the security of lives and properties in our beloved nation.



“Nigeria’s economy has continuously experienced a pathetic downtown, Inflation is on the high side, unemployment is increasing, debt is piling up while our currency falls like a downpour on a daily basis, Braindrain is another issue that poses a challenge to the future. It is indeed a hard time to be a Nigerian. NANS, under my leadership, is ready to partner with the Federal Government and other necessary authorities to provide a lasting solution to these challenges.



“The fight is over and the battle has ended. As my emergence is a victory to genuine Nigerian Students that are yearning for a proactive leadership, I believe there is no winner or vanquished.My emergence is indeed a sign of new things to come to the educational sector as I am ready to bring all hands on deck to enhance progress and success in all ramifications.



“I can’t do this alone. I need the total cooperation of Nigerian students, NANS Cadres, Sister Unions and other relevant stakeholders. This is indeed the beginning of the manifestation of great things.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...