New NAWOJ Chairperson appeals for support

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The new Chairperson of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) Bayelsa State Chapter, Grace Orumieyefa has appealed to all Nawojians in the state to work collectively with her new executive to move the association forward.

Speaking on Wednesday in separate occasions when the new executives visited their members in different Chapels of the NUJ BYS Council, Orumieyefa said the new executive needed the support of all Nawojians to make the assignment a team work.

At the federated chapel, Pauline Onyibe and Eunice Nnachi, called on the new executive to be precise in decision making, be open to suggestions as well as contributions from all Nawojians in various chapels.

At NTA Yenagoa, Ebinimi Zitimiyola and Doris Akumonye appreciated the visit and advised the executive to work with all Nawojians without discrimination.

Also at new waves chapel, Favour Kei urged the new executive to work as servant leaders and exhibit the sense of humility in every actions.

Speaking at the Radio Bayelsa Chapel, Peregborobofa Engonanabo and Esther Yaabel, of House of Assembly chapel, pledged their total support to the growth of the association.

