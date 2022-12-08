Metro & Crime

New NAWOJ Chairperson appeals for support

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The new Chairperson of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) Bayelsa State Chapter, Grace Orumieyefa has appealed to all Nawojians in the state to work collectively with her new executive to move the association forward.

Speaking on Wednesday in separate occasions when the new executives visited their members in different Chapels of the NUJ BYS Council, Orumieyefa said the new executive needed the support of all Nawojians to make the assignment a team work.

At the federated chapel, Pauline Onyibe and Eunice Nnachi, called on the new executive to be precise in decision making, be open to suggestions as well as contributions from all Nawojians in various chapels.

At NTA Yenagoa, Ebinimi Zitimiyola and Doris Akumonye appreciated the visit and advised the executive to work with all Nawojians without discrimination.

Also at new waves chapel, Favour Kei urged the new executive to work as servant leaders and exhibit the sense of humility in every actions.

Speaking at the Radio Bayelsa Chapel, Peregborobofa Engonanabo and Esther Yaabel, of House of Assembly chapel, pledged their total support to the growth of the association.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Peace building: NCPC boss visits Senator Jang in Jos

Posted on Author Musa Pam,

The Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Dr. Yakubu Pam has visited the former Governor of Plateau State Sen. Jonah David Jang at his country home in Du, Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State. Rev. Pam, who is also the Chairman CAN Northern States and FCT, described Senator Jang […]
Metro & Crime

Truck plunges into canal on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A tanker has reportedly plunged into the canal at Kara end on the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway. The incident was said to have occurred at about 3 pm, inward Ibadan. A motorist, Alhaji Sanni Akinlade said he was on his way from Arepo, Ogun State, when the incident occurred on Kara Bridge which led to traffic gridlock […]
Metro & Crime

Child, 620 tents burnt as fire guts Borno IDP camp

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

A three-year-old child was burnt to death while 620 makeshift houses were destroyed when fire gutted the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp, called Customs House, on the outskirts of Maiduguri, Borno State. The fire outbreak, which started about 8.30am, burnt parts of the camp and was put out by the combined efforts of the IDPs, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica