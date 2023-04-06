New NFF board must correct wrongs of former administration

No doubt, there are various reasons for stakeholders of football to be unhappy today. The Super Eagles lost to Guinea Bissau 1-0 in an AFCON qualifier played in Abuja and only managed the same score line to win the return leg courtesy of a penalty kick goal converted by Moses Simon. We recall the only goal Nigeria scored against Ghana in 180 minutes of the crucial World Cup qualifier was also a penalty. And so despite the array of stars like Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lukman, Terry Moffi, Paul Onuachu, Alex Iwobi and others, Nigeria has been struggling to score goals. It is clear the manager Jose Peseiro is not getting it right.

In eight games, he has lost five and only won three. Looking back, it is tough to understand how former President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick chose Peseiro for Nigeria ahead of other better rated coaches at the time. His English is poor and we cannot comprehend how he has been impacting his ideas on the players.

He featured Iwobi in defensive midfield in the last two games and it was a setback just as he was unable to blend the good players we have into a solid team. The Eagles, Nigeria’s number one football brand, is bigger than Peseiro. The NFF owes the players 20 match bonuses and one wonders how these piled up to this level. Many hotels in Abuja and other parts of the country are also being owed by the NFF. The Federal Government in the last eight years disbursed over N17 billion to the NFF and yet the body is still owing. FIFA and CAF give regular grants to the football federation but all these are not accounted for.

While trying to come to terms with the Eagles’ poor performance, the national U-23 team under the tutelage of Salisu Yusuf drew 0-0 in Nigeria and lost 2-0 in Conakry to Guinea. Nigeria will now miss the football event of the Olympic Games backto- back having also missed out on the Tokyo Olympics. Salisu, rather than use domestic league players, went for some foreign-based professionals meeting one another for the first time.

The result was the failure the team subjected Nigerians to. Salisu was also in charge of the CHAN team that failed to qualify for the finals. It is a given that this coach must not be allowed anywhere near the Eagles where he is a substantive assistant coach. Enough is enough. Nigerian football is heading south and it appears Gusau might not be the man to stop the slide. We expect the NFF to be humble enough to allow people to advise it on the way forward. Other countries are going up and getting better while Nigeria is crumbling and fast losing its relevance in the global football space.

Some countries on the continent are coming up with great results to show for years of planning and administrative hard work. It was only last December that Morocco stunned the world by becoming the first nation from Africa to get to the semis of the FIFA World Cup and ultimately finished fourth. Before then, the North Africans had shown so much promise with their male and female teams on the continent. The junior teams are not left out in the tremendous upgrade in the country’s football just as the homebased team also won CHAN at some point. Then there is Senegal. With inspiration from Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane, the West Africans won the last AFCON trophy and other national football teams from the country have equally been impressive. Senegal’s U-20 team won the U20 AFCON, the domestic team won the CHAN competition and even the beach football team also emerged tops on the continent. This is a big deal by all standards and cannot be underestimated. No doubt, the Senegalese are on the rise on all fronts.

This is a result of administrative doggedness coupled with determination to get it right by taking decisions on merits and in the interest of the country’s progress in the game. Sadly, this is the time Nigeria’s football is almost at its lowest ebb due to maladministration. The last regime of the NFF took decisions that are still negatively affecting the fortunes of the game till date. Six months after taking over, Ibrahim Gusau is still trying to find his bearings. So far he has simply embraced almost all the ideas of former President Amaju Pinnick. Time is ripe for the new NFF board to correct the wrongs of the past regime. The good tidings so far in the elite domestic league must be sustained just as we expect a deliberate plan to get things right on finance. The monies coming in from friendly games and the international bodies must be put to good use and accounted for. It is also important to reduce the debt burden of the federation. From the players’ and coaching staff to the secretariat and also the service providers of the football body.

