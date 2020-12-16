Education

New Normal: TRCN, others train 1,771 teachers to teach using digital technology

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Comment(0)

The Registrar, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, Professor Segun Ajiboye, Wednesday disclosed that the Council in partnership with Teach 4 Nigeria and Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) have trained 1,771 Nigerian teachers on how to use digital technology in classroom delivery.
The 1,771 teachers were selected from across 20 states of the country as a way to update teachers’ delivery skills and adapt to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the TRCN boss said while chatting with newsmen in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. He added that the training which began in November 2020 lasted for two weeks and focussed on how to utilise digital technology to propel classroom delivery.
According to him: “The Federal Government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that teachers adapt technology to deliver teaching as the new normal in global knowledge ecosystem,” noting that the capacity building became essential to block the digital holes in some Nigerian teachers and that a teacher must re-learn, and re-tool him or herself to use digital tools to teach in order to remain relevant nationally and internationally.
He disclosed that the Council had in collaboration with ‘Teach 4 Nigeria’ mobilised 50,000 Nigerian teachers for a global training on similar topics at the outset of COVID-19 pandemic.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Education

Benue varsity gets new Vice Chancellor

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

The Benue State University, Makurdi had gotten a new Vice Chancellor, he is Prof. Joe Tor Iorapuu. He came tops amongst two other contenders for the position – Prof. Edward Omudu and Prof. Tarhule Vitalis. A letter signed by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Anthony (SAN), and made available to New Telegraph […]
Education

Funds, major challenge we’ll likely face to meet our vision –FUPRE VC

Posted on Author GABRIEL CHOBA

Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh is the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE) in Delta State. In this interview with GABRIEL CHOBA, he speaks about his administration’s 100 days in office, vision, challenges and plans to make the university a world-class centre of excellence Today marked the first 100 days of your assumption […]
Education

LASG: Only JSS 3, SSS 2 students will resume Sept 21

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, has announced the plans for both public and private schools’ resumption in the state after the lockdown of schools as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Head, Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Mr Kayode Abayomi, in a statement on Sunday said the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: