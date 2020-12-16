New Normal: TRCN, others train 1,771 teachers to teach using digital technology

The Registrar, Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria, Professor Segun Ajiboye, Wednesday disclosed that the Council in partnership with Teach 4 Nigeria and Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) have trained 1,771 Nigerian teachers on how to use digital technology in classroom delivery.

The 1,771 teachers were selected from across 20 states of the country as a way to update teachers’ delivery skills and adapt to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the TRCN boss said while chatting with newsmen in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. He added that the training which began in November 2020 lasted for two weeks and focussed on how to utilise digital technology to propel classroom delivery.

According to him: “The Federal Government is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that teachers adapt technology to deliver teaching as the new normal in global knowledge ecosystem,” noting that the capacity building became essential to block the digital holes in some Nigerian teachers and that a teacher must re-learn, and re-tool him or herself to use digital tools to teach in order to remain relevant nationally and internationally.

He disclosed that the Council had in collaboration with ‘Teach 4 Nigeria’ mobilised 50,000 Nigerian teachers for a global training on similar topics at the outset of COVID-19 pandemic.

Like this: Like Loading...