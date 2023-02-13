News Top Stories

New Notes: APC controlled states creating artificial scarcity –PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) controlled states of creating artificial scarcity of the new naira notes. PDP in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba, yesterday, accused six APC state governors of coordinating the hoarding of new Naira notes for the vote buying scheme of the party ahead of the February 25 presidential election.

PDP said in the statement: “The APC leaders having realised that they cannot win in the 2023 general elections, sabotaged the system and diverted the new naira notes so as to create widespread social unrest to justify their plan to derail the elections and truncate our democracy. “It is instructive to state that the controversial naira redesign and swap policies are programmes of the APC administration which is also completely in control of the production and circulation of the new notes.” The party described as wicked, unpardonable and hypocritical that the same APC leaders were involved in intercepting and hoarding of new notes and going about trying to hoodwink Nigerians by posturing as though they are concerned about their plight.

 

