News

New Notes: Bullion van tendencies mustn’t decide next President –Atiku

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar said the outcome of the February 25 presidential election should not be determined by what he called “bullion van tendencies.” Atiku who came under attack by the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for advising the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) not to succumb to the blackmail to further extend the period for swap of old naira notes with new ones, expressed the confidence that the frustration Nigerians are going through at the moment could be corrected if the CBN and anti-corruption agencies ensured that people do not hoard the new notes.

He noted that he supported the demand for a slight extension of the earlier January 31 deadline for the phase out of the old notes. The former vice president in his weekly letter to his supporters, commended the CBN for heeding the call for the extension, but urged, “the agency to take urgent measures and make the new currency available and accessible to the public.

 

Our Reporters

