New Notes: CBN, banks take additional measures to boost availability

With the scarcity of the new naira notes showing no sign of abating, the Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB) has denied insinuations in some quarters that banks were hoarding the new notes. In a statement released yesterday, which was signed by its President, Rasheed Bolarinwa, the association assured Nigerians that the current hardships that they are facing with getting access to the new naira notes would soon be over as the “banks are currently working with the CBN to ensure that customers have access to cash through ATMs and other channels as well as Over- The-Counter (OTC) in the banking halls.”

It said: “ACAMB affirms without any equivocation that Banks are not in any way hoarding or holding back naira notes or engaging in any act inimical to our avowed commitment to exciting customer experience. ATMs are being loaded every day and cash is being paid as provided by the CBN, as regularly being checked by CBN Inspectors and other regulators including anti-graft agencies.” Specifically, the statement disclosed that in the past few hours, DMBs had taken additional measures to quicken the flow of naira notes, such as, the deployment of extra technical support for online payments, additional security at ATMs, technological back-up to reduce online downtime to the barest minimum, additional staff deployment to counters to attend to cash transactions and timely interbank and inter-branch networking.

The association, which said it was confident that these measures would result in greater ease of access to cash, urged the banking public to “exercise patience and not to resort to any untoward behavior against bank staff or banking facilities.” It noted: “Nigerian banks, majority of which are publicly quoted, are owned by millions of Nigerians and provide employment to several millions of staff, who work 24/7 to ensure that the generality of Nigerians have reliable and secured, globally competitive banking services.”

