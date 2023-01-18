New Notes: CBN intensifies sensitisation as deadline looms

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has stepped up its sensitisation on redesigned naira notes ahead of the January 31 deadline when old banknotes would cease to be legal tender, writes Tony Chukwunyem

When on October 26 last year, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Godwin Emefiele, announced that the apex bank, with President Muhammadu Buhari’s approval, had concluded plans to redesign three- N200, N500 and N1,000-of the eight existing denominations of the country’s legal tender and that the new notes, which would be in circulation from December 15, 2022, would circulate together with the old notes until January 31, 2023, when the latter would cease to be legal tender, not a few key stakeholders raised concerns over what they said was the short deadline for the exercise. Specifically, the Senate, on December 29, appealed to the regulator to extend the deadline for the withdrawal of the old naira notes from circulation from January 31, 2023 to June 30, 2023. However, the CBN responded by restating some of the key objectives of the naira redesign policy, which include tackling challenges, such as currency hoarding by the public, counterfeiting of the naira and prevalence of mutilated currency notes, stressing that it would not extend the deadline. But while the new notes, unveiled by President Buhari on November 23, were officially introduced by the apex bank on December 15, as initially planned, there were complaints from members of the public that the new banknotes were not circulating well enough and as a result, some Nigerians were reluctant to accept them. Indeed, New Telegraph reported on January 9, that banks had not started fully complying with a CBN directive that they should ensure that their Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) would have begun to dispense the redesigned naira notes by that date. Although the apex bank said that it had supplied the banks with adequate quantities of the new naira notes, an Assistant Manager at the Lagos branch of a Tier 1 bank, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told New Telegraph that the commercial banks were given only limited quantities of the new notes. It was against this background that the CBN on Tuesday and Thursday last week, took its enlightenment campaign on the new notes nationwide.

Lagos

In a chat with journalists during the sensitisation of stakeholders at the Union Homes Success Market on Lagos Island on Tuesday, the Branch Controller, CBN, Lagos, Mr. Bariboloka Koyor, again assured Nigerians that the apex bank had supplied banks with enough of the redesigned naira notes to circulate across the country ahead of the January 31 deadline when old notes will cease to be legal tender. Koyor, who was responding to a question on the banks’ failure to comply with the apex bank’s directive to load their ATMs with the new banknotes, urged Nigerians not to panic as the new naira notes would be effectively circulated throughout the country before the January 31 deadline when the old notes will cease to be legal tender. According to him, the CBN was expecting compliance from the banks with regard to loading ATMs with the new notes because they (lenders), “know the implication of non-compliance.” He said: “We are giving everyone the assurance that the new naira notes are available. They are available to everyone; we are distributing them through the banking system; that is the channel through which money is distributed and as transactions take place you are going to be having the new ones. “You will agree with me that the old ones have been in circulation and the new ones are replacing them. So as people are giving out the old notes they will be receiving the new notes. We have pushed a lot of the new redesigned currency notes into circulation and it is going round. If you go to your bank I am sure you will get them.” He further said: “I’m assuring you that if you go to the ATM you are going to get the new naira notes. The essence of giving the directive that the new naira notes should be dispensed through the ATMs is so that the notes will be available to people during banking hours or outside banking hours. “It is a directive that the apex bank has given to all banks-make the money available in the machines so that people can have access to it. We are supplying them with the new notes and they are making it available through the machines. So everyone should have the assurance that the new naira notes are available. We are printing, we are supplying it and we are distributing it. The process is on-going, and believe me, sooner or later, everybody will have it.” On whether the CBN was considering extending the January 31 deadline, Koyor said: “Right now, the deadline is January 31, and it is not changing. We have not changed the deadline as I speak with you. The deadline remains sacrosanct and what we are asking the public and the banks to do is to surrender the old notes and take new ones.” Also speaking with journalists at the event, the leader (Iya oja) of Union Homes Success Market, Oloriola Bisi Balogun, commended the CBN for the sensitisation campaign, noting that it would help create awareness about the new naira notes among the country’s grassroots.

Abuja

Similarly, at the Wuse market, Abuja, last Thursday, CBN Abuja Branch Controller, Mr. Michael Ogbu, stressed that the new banknotes had come to stay and should not be seen as fake or rejected for transaction purposes. Represented by the Branch Assistant Manager, Mr. Karim Williams, Ogbu further advised the members of the public to ensure that they deposited the old notes at their commercial banks, pointing out that there was no limit to how much a customer could deposit between now and January 31 as the CBN has suspended bank charges. He also promised the traders that the redesigned banknotes had enhanced security, greater durability, and attractiveness, and remained the country’s heritage. He further reminded the businessmen and women that the old naira denominations being withdrawn from circulation would cease to be legal tender after Janu-ary 31. He pointed out that currency management remained a key function of the apex bank as enshrined in Section 2 (b) of the CBN Act 2007. He said: “Indeed, the integrity of a local legal tender, the efficiency of its supply, as well as its efficacy in the conduct of monetary policy are some of the hallmarks of a great central bank. “In recent times, however, currency management in Nigeria has faced several challenges that have continued to grow in scale and sophistication with unintended consequences for the integrity of both the CBN and the country.” Further highlighting the enormous benefits of the currency redesign to the economy, Ogbu said the policy would help to control inflation as the exercise would bring the hoarded currency into the banking system, thereby making monetary policy more effective.

Onitsha

Also, in Onitsha, the CBN urged the traders to ignore rumours that the new banknotes were not real, maintaining that the currencies are of international standard. The Branch Controller, CBN Awka, Mr. Benedict Maduagwu, who spoke at the Onitsha Main Market, Anambra State, urged the traders to ensure that they return their old N200, N500 and N1,000 notes before the deadline. Speaking on the reasons for redesigning the currencies, Maduagwu said: “This statistic shows that 84.71 per cent of currency in circulation is outside the vaults of commercial banks, with only 15.29 per cent in the central bank and commercial banks’ vaults. “Second, is the worsening shortage of clean and fit banknotes with attendant negative perception of the CBN and increased risk to financial stability. “Third, there is increasing ease by criminals and risk of counterfeiting, evidenced by several security reports received at the CBN. “The benefits of the currency redesign to the Nigerian economy are enormous. This policy will help to control inflation as the exercise will bring the hoarded currency into the banking system, thereby making monetary policy more effective.” The Chairman of the market, Mr. Innocent Ezeoha, complained that despite the short deadline for the exercise, commercial banks were not dispensing the new notes to customers. State Director of the National Orientation Agency (NOA), Charles Nworji, said the agency was set to move into communities to sensitise the rural dwellers about the new banknotes. He said the agency would spend two weeks on the task to ensure that traders deposit their old notes on or before the deadline.

Kano

In the same vein, the apex bank also sensitised grain marketers in Kano on the redesigned naira notes. Speaking at the Dawanau International Grains Market in Kano State, the Director of Currency Operation of the CBN, AB Umar, said the traces of intaglio ink produced by the redesigned naira notes when rubbed on plain white surfaces meant they were genuine, and not fake. Umar, who was represented by an official at the bank, Shamsuddin Zubair Imam, debunked the speculation that the new naira notes produced the ink mark because they are produced with low quality features. “The new naira notes had been designed with enhanced quality features that make it difficult to be faked. “It is untrue that if you rub the new naira notes and see the mark of the ink means the currency is fake. That ink mark is the sign of quality. It means it is genuine, not fake. That is the feature that shows a currency is genuine. “Even American currency, if rubbed on surfaces, leaves the ink mark; that means it is genuine,” he said.

Conclusion

However, the consensus in financial circles at the weekend was that with a lot of Nigerians yet to touch and feel the new banknotes, less than a fortnight to the expiry date of the January 31 deadline, the CBN may have little choice but to push forward the deadline for the exercise.

