New Notes: CBN launches cash-swap programme in Delta

The Central Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has launched its cash-swap programme across the 25 local government areas of Delta state and warned against paying dead ears to the expiry date for the old notes. Areas covered included, Asaba, the state capital in Oshimili South, Okpanam in Oshimili North, lsseleAsagba, lssele-Uku, and Aniocha North and South Local Government Areas of Delta North Senatorial District.

The Branch Controller, Mr Godwin Okafor, supported by the Director (Currency Operations Department), Mrs Nneka Oduma, and other officials of the apex bank, and accompanied by officials of commercial banks in the state, said the cash-swap is in partnership with Super Agents and Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) at different parts of the country. He said the old N1000, N500, N200 notes can be exchanged for the newly redesigned notes and the existing lower denominations (N100, N50 and N20, etc) which remain legal tender. “The agent shall exchange a maximum of N10,000 per person. Amounts above N10,000 may be treated as cash-in deposit into wallets or bank accounts in line with the cashless policy. BVN, NIN, or Voter’s card details of the customers should be captured as much as possible.a “To promote financial inclusion, this service is also available to anybody without a bank account.

Agents may, on request, instantly open a wallet or account, leveraging the CBN Tiered KYC Framework. This will ensure that this category of the populace are able to exchange or deposit their cash seamlessly without taking unnecessary risk or incurring undue cost, “Designated agents are eligible to collect the redesigned notes from DMBs in line with the revised cash withdrawal limit policy,. Agents are also permitted to charge cash-out fees for the cash swap transactions but prohibited from charging any further commissions to customers for this service.” Okafor said.

