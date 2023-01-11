New Notes: January 31 deadline sacrosanct –CBN

…reassures on adequate supply to banks

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has again assured Nigerians that it has supplied deposit money banks (DMBs) with enough of the redesigned naira notes to circulate across the country ahead of the January 31 deadline when old notes will cease to be legal tender. The Branch Controller, CBN, Lagos, Mr. Bariboloka Koyor, stated this in a chat with journalists during the sensitisation of stakeholders on the apex bank’s currency redesign policy, which held at the Union Homes Success Market on Lagos Island yesterday.

Koyor, who was responding to a question on the growing concern about DMBs’ failure to comply with the apex bank’s directive to load their Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) with the new banknotes, urged Nigerians not to panic as the new naira notes will be effectively circulated throughout the country before the January 31 deadline when the old notes will cease to be legal tender. According to him, the CBN is expecting compliance from the banks with regard to loading ATMs with the new notes because they (lenders) “know the implication of non-compliance.”

He said: “We are giving everyone the assurance that the new naira notes are available. They are available to everyone; we are distributing them through the banking system; that is the channel through which money is distributed and as transactions take place you are going to be having the new ones. “You will agree with me that the old ones have been in circulation and the new ones are replacing them. So as people are giving out the old notes they will be receiving the new notes. We have pushed a lot of the new redesigned currency notes intocirculationand itisgoing round. If you go to your bank I am sure you will get them.”

He further said: “I’m assuring you that if you go to the ATM you are going to get the new naira notes. The essence of giving the directive that the new naira notes should be dispensed through the ATMs is so that the notes will be available to people during banking hours or outside banking hours. “It is a directive that the apex bank has given to all DMBs-make the money available in the machines so that people can have access to it. We are supplying them with the new notes and they are making it available through the machines. “So everyone should have the assurance that the new naira notes are available.

We are printing, we are supplying it and we are distributing it. The process is on-going, and believe me, sooner or later, everybody will have it.” On whether the CBN was considering extending the January 31 deadline, Koyor said: “Right now, the deadline is 31 of January and it is not changing. We have not changed the deadline as I speak with you. The deadline remains sacrosanct and what we are asking the public and the banks to do is to surrender the old notes and take new ones. “We have enough new notes in supply. We have enough. Give us old notes, the old notes you have in your possession, deposit them in your bank, let your bank bring it to us and collect new notes.

We have enough of the new notes available for every Nigerian.” He also dismissed scepticism about the apex bank’s and the country’s readiness for a cashless economy. According to him, “the CBN is well prepared for the cashless economy and we are enabling all the channels for cashless transactions. We are handling all the issues that arise from the cashless transactions. Hundred per cent readiness of the CBN is not in doubt.

“There are channels through which we do this andweareworkingtirelessly day and night to ensure that we succeed. And there is no doubt that we will achieve it. You will come to tell me at the end of 31 January that we have achieved it , because from that date, we will not be accepting the old notes anymore, only new notes will be in circulation.”

