New Notes: Nigerian economy can’t afford naira devaluation –Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has warned that the nation’s currency, the naira, cannot afford further devaluation. The PDP candidate, who spoke against the backdrop of planned redesigning of naira by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), noted that the value of the currency has plummeted since the announcement was made, and advised that efforts should be made to address the decline in the value of the naira. Director of Strategic Communications of PDP Presidential Campaign Management Council (PCMC), Otunba Dele Momodu, at a press conference in Abuja yesterday, blamed the ineptitude of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration for the hyperinflation in the economy. “Our candidate is deeply concerned by the cost of living crisis which is daily worsened by the hyperinflation inflicted on Nigerians by the ineptitude of the APC administration.

“We are, however, assuring Nigerians that help is on the way as the policies enunciated with the policy document ‘Our Covenant with Nigerians,’ will not only bring Nigeria out of poverty but also herald an era prosperity and sustainable development in a PDP government, come 2023,” Momodu assured. He expressed worry at the state of insecurity in the country, noting that the recent security alert by some foreign embassies and missions in Nigeria was “just a reminder of the perilous time we are in at the moment.

“We call on security agencies to be at the top of their game to ensure that none of the scary scenarios painted by the security alert come to pass, while we also caution Nigerians to remain vigilant.” Momodu disclosed that the visit of the PDP presidential candidate to the United States of America (USA) was to strengthen bilateral partnership with the US government on the economy, poverty reduction and the fight against insecurity. Spokesperson of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) Mr. Charles Aniagwu, also said the party’s candidate is concerned about the level of poverty in Nigeria.

