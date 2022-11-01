New Notes: Nigerian economy can’t afford naira devaluation – Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has warned that the nation’s currency, the naira, cannot afford further devaluation.

The PDP candidate, who spoke against the backdrop of planned redesigning of naira by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), noted that the value of the currency has plummeted since the announcement was made, and advised that efforts should be made to address the decline in the value of the naira.

Director of Strategic Communications of the PDP Presidential Campaign Management Council (PCMC), Otunba Dele Momodu, at a press conference in Abuja Tuesday, blamed the ineptitude of the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration for the hyperinflation in the economy.

“Our candidate is deeply concerned by the cost of living crisis which is daily worsened by the hyperinflation inflicted on Nigerians by the ineptitude of the APC administration.

“We are, however, assuring Nigerians that help is on the way as the policies enunciated with the policy document ‘Our Covenant with Nigerians,’ will not only bring Nigeria out of poverty but also herald an era prosperity and sustainable development in a PDP government, come 2023,” Momodu assured.

