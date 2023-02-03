News Top Stories

New Notes: Pains regrettable, transient, necessary for economic growth –FG

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

The Federal Government has described the pains being experienced by the people in their bid to swap the old naira for the re-designed ones as regrettable and transient, but necessary for the growth of the nation’s economy. Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs Zainab Ahmed, said this yesterday while responding to questions on untold hardship being faced by the people at an interactive session organised by the Presidential Media Team at the Presidential Villa. Ahmed said: “Of course, we are worried. We are not happy that citizens have to queue and struggle at ATMs to be able to get their cash. But this is a temporary situation. Let me just give you an analogy.

If you have a wound, for you to be able to heal that wound, you need to be dressed. And, sometimes, when you go to the hospital, they put iodine on the wound and it is very painful. It is necessary to do that to be able to get the wound to heal. “So, it’s not easy. Mr President is not happy that citizens are suffering.

But we are convinced that it is something that needs to be done at this time and also the Central Bank has been responsive in terms of providing some extension and also further explanation that come the closing date, it is not all over. “There is still opportunity for citizens as provided for in the CBN Act, Section 20 subsection 3, to actually take the old currency to the Central Bank for redemption. So, it’s not all over.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Lagos arraigns Chidinma, 2 others over Ataga’s murder

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu and John Chikezie

The Lagos State Government has arraigned a 300-level Mass Communication student of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Chidinma Ojukwu, before Justice Yetunde Adesanya of a Lagos High Court in TBS over the alleged murder of the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, Usifo Ataga. Chidinma was arraigned yesterday alongside her sister, Egbuchu Chioma, from whom […]
News Top Stories

School Feeding: Over 20 cooks, food vendors in DSS net for poor quality

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Over twenty cooks and food vendors engaged by the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme in Niger state have been nabbed by the Department of State Services (DSS) following their involvement in serving pupils poor quality food. It should be recalled that the State House of Assembly had, last week, raised the alarm that pupils […]
News

Ebonyi LG Poll: PDP decries N1m screening fees

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

The Ebonyi State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday decried the N1million screening fees charged aspirants for local government and councillorship elections by Ebonyi State Independent Electoral Commission (EBSIEC) for the election slated for Saturday.   The state Chairman of the party, Tochukwu Okorie noted that the N1million screening fees per aspirant was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica