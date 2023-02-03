New Notes: We’ve Arrested bank officials over alleged sabotage – ICPC

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), has announced the arrest of a bank official over allegations of “sabotage”.

A statement, Friday, by the Commission’s spokesperson, Mrs. Azuka Ogugua, said the development was “in continuation of its clampdown at elements frustrating efforts in making the redesigned Naira notes available to members of the public”.

According to her: “The bank official, who is the Branch Service Head of Stanbic IBTC Bank, Deidei Branch, Abuja, was taken into custody for her deliberate refusal to upload cash into the branch’s Automated Teller Machines (ATM) even when the cash was available, and people were queuing at the ATMs.

“When the ICPC monitoring team stormed the bank at about 1:30pm to ensure compliance, and demanded explanation as to why all the ATMs were not dispensing cash, it was informed by the branch’s Head of Operations that the bank just got delivery of the cash.

“However, facts available to the ICPC operatives indicated that the branch took delivery of the cash around 11:58am and either willfully or maliciously refused to feed the ATMs with the cash.

“Against this backdrop, the ICPC team compelled the bank to load the ATMs with the redesigned naira notes and ensured that they were all dispensing before arresting the culprit.”

