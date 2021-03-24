New NULGE President vows to pursue local govt autonomy

…reconcile aggrieved members, halt all litigations

Newly inaugurated National President of the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Comrade Ambali Olatunji, has vowed to continue the struggle for local government autonomy, and passage of the local government scheme of service from where his predecessor left off.

Speaking at his inauguration and other principal officers on Wednesday in Abuja, Olatunji also promised to embark on reconciling all aggrieved members of the union, in order to ensure all existing litigations were totally withdrawn from court.

New Telegraph recalls that the immediate past National President of NULGE, Comrade Ibrahim Khaleel, had on October 7, 2020, slumped and died at his residence, and his tenure completed by Ahmed Labbo.

Commending the relentless efforts of late Khaleel to improve the livelihood of local government workers in the country, he gave assurances of an open door policy system by his administration, to ensure everyone was carried along in the new regime.

