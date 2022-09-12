News

New Ohanaeze president in Lagos promises to unite Ndigbo

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The new president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State chapter, Chief Sunday Ossai, has promised to work in the interest of Igbo people residing in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new executive of the chapter at the weekend, Ossai said his administration would centre on establishing indelible projects that will change the narratives of Ohanaeze Lagos State and make it worthy of emulation by other states.

Ossai said he is determined to reposition and redirect the focus of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State in line with the desire to leave a remarkable legacy for prospective administration.

He said, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State chapter has no doubt been battered and diminished to a level it ought not to be due to selfishness and greed of some of our brothers and sisters who got carried away by the pecuniary interest without considering the overall interest of Ndigbo.

“This unholy act of some few members has further divided as a nation and must be condemned by every Igbo man who desires progress, peace and unity of Ndigbo. I use this opportunity to sincerely appeal to our brothers and sisters to come back to our fold in order to serve Ndigbo in Lagos. It’s our desire to build on the achievement of the past administration as the government is about continuity.

“In this administration, the standard course of Igbos, shall be our collective achievement. We shall ensure that the interest of the Igbos shall be protected in our host state and communities as long as our people stand firmly in honesty, love and handiwork. We are committed to making Igbos in Lagos State live with a sense of home in their mind.

“We are also, aware that Lagos State, among other states in Nigeria, is one of the friendliest states where opportunities abound. My years in Lagos State have shown me that no one stays here with good intentions and falls. Therefore, as long as we pursue our goals with vigour and self-merits, success remains our next neighbour.”

On his part, the Senior Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Joe Igbokwe, has enjoined Ndigbo in Lagos State to rally around the new president and give him every necessary support.

Igbokwe reiterated the fact that no leader of the organisation will be allowed to go against the constitution of four-year tenure. He said, “Ohanaeze is an umbrella body of Ndigbo anywhere in the world. When you are born as an Igbo person you are automatically a member of the organisation.

“We are a united people. The way Ohanaeze is structured is such that it is rotational. We had the previous president from Ebonyi State and now we have the new president, Sunday Ossai. When he completes his tenure of four years, the position will go to Delta State, and after that, it will return to Anambra State.”

The event attracted sons and daughters of Igboland within and outside the country, including the wife of the Ondo State governor, Mrs Betty Akeredolu, and government functionaries, like the member representing Oshodi/Isolo constituency 2 at the House of Representatives, Hon. Ganiyu Johnson, who was represented by Wasui Aragbe, and a host of other dignitaries.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Purported suspension of Egwu, others, fictitious –PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said the purported suspension of former Ebonyi State governor, Senator Sam Egwu and other leaders of the party in the state, did not emanate from its state chapter. Egwu and 23 other PDP leaders were allegedly suspended by the State Working Committee (SWC), on Friday for “anti-party activities.”   But […]
News

‘Terrorists have taken over 50% of our land’

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Emir of Wase, Alhaji Muhammad Sambo Haruna, has cried out that 50 per cent of Wase Local Government Area, Plateau State, has been taken over by terrorists. Haruna, who spoke at the Colloquium and Fund Raising event organised by the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Plateau State, fears the country could be facing imminent […]
News

Barkindo appointed Research Fellow, International Religious Freedom Policy

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

The Religious Freedom Institute (RFI) in Washington DC, United States, has appointed a Nigerian, Fr. Atta Barkindo, as Senior Research Fellow for International Religious Freedom Policy. Barkindo is currently the Executive Director of The Kukah Centre, Abuja. New Telegraph learnt that the appointment stems from Barkindo’s contributions to research on peace and conflict management. Among […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica