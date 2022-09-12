New Ohanaeze president in Lagos promises to unite Ndigbo

The new president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State chapter, Chief Sunday Ossai, has promised to work in the interest of Igbo people residing in the state.

Speaking at the inauguration of the new executive of the chapter at the weekend, Ossai said his administration would centre on establishing indelible projects that will change the narratives of Ohanaeze Lagos State and make it worthy of emulation by other states.

Ossai said he is determined to reposition and redirect the focus of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State in line with the desire to leave a remarkable legacy for prospective administration.

He said, “Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos State chapter has no doubt been battered and diminished to a level it ought not to be due to selfishness and greed of some of our brothers and sisters who got carried away by the pecuniary interest without considering the overall interest of Ndigbo.

“This unholy act of some few members has further divided as a nation and must be condemned by every Igbo man who desires progress, peace and unity of Ndigbo. I use this opportunity to sincerely appeal to our brothers and sisters to come back to our fold in order to serve Ndigbo in Lagos. It’s our desire to build on the achievement of the past administration as the government is about continuity.

“In this administration, the standard course of Igbos, shall be our collective achievement. We shall ensure that the interest of the Igbos shall be protected in our host state and communities as long as our people stand firmly in honesty, love and handiwork. We are committed to making Igbos in Lagos State live with a sense of home in their mind.

“We are also, aware that Lagos State, among other states in Nigeria, is one of the friendliest states where opportunities abound. My years in Lagos State have shown me that no one stays here with good intentions and falls. Therefore, as long as we pursue our goals with vigour and self-merits, success remains our next neighbour.”

On his part, the Senior Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Joe Igbokwe, has enjoined Ndigbo in Lagos State to rally around the new president and give him every necessary support.

Igbokwe reiterated the fact that no leader of the organisation will be allowed to go against the constitution of four-year tenure. He said, “Ohanaeze is an umbrella body of Ndigbo anywhere in the world. When you are born as an Igbo person you are automatically a member of the organisation.

“We are a united people. The way Ohanaeze is structured is such that it is rotational. We had the previous president from Ebonyi State and now we have the new president, Sunday Ossai. When he completes his tenure of four years, the position will go to Delta State, and after that, it will return to Anambra State.”

The event attracted sons and daughters of Igboland within and outside the country, including the wife of the Ondo State governor, Mrs Betty Akeredolu, and government functionaries, like the member representing Oshodi/Isolo constituency 2 at the House of Representatives, Hon. Ganiyu Johnson, who was represented by Wasui Aragbe, and a host of other dignitaries.

