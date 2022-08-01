New Olowu meets Obasanjo, begins traditional rites

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, on Monday met with the newly elected Olowu of Owu kingdom, Prof. Saka Adelola Matemilola, assuring the monarch of his support and that of the sons and daughters of the kingdom.

Obasanjo, who is the Balogun of Owu kingdom, met the new monarch at his old residence in Ita-Iyalode, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The state government had on Wednesday announced the appointment of Matemilola as the new Olowu, putting an end to the long wait for the emergence of a new king.

It would be recalled that, Owu kingmakers, led by Obasanjo, had screened seven princes jostling for the vacant stool of the Olowu following the demise of the late Oba Adegboyega Dosumu, who joined his ancestors in December 12, 2021.

Matemilola, who met with Obasanjo and other high chiefs, is expected to commence his traditional rites which would last for six months.

Presenting the new monarch to the chiefs, Obasanjo said: “When the late king died, the Owu kingdom did what has never been done before as Christians, Muslims and traditionalists gathered to celebrate the life of the late monarch.

“We (kingmakers) did what we were supposed to do and some people were not happy with us, but we thank God that after the kingmakers completed their assignment, the state government approved his appointment.

“This is the fastest time that a new king will be filling a vacant seat at the passage of our departed monarch. We have preserved our culture and tradition and we must not allow our culture go into extinction.

“I want to assure you (Matemilola) of my unalloyed support and the support of the entire sons and daughters of Owu kingdom in your journey as the new Olowu of Owu kingdom.”

Prayers were offered to the new monarch by Christian, Muslims and traditional leaders.

