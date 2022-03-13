Olubadan designate
New Olubadan special gift to us –PMG Adewusi

The Postmaster General of the Federation and Chief Executive Officer of Nigerian Postal Service, Dr. Ismail Adebayo Adewusi, on Friday expressed optimism that the newly installed Olubadan, Dr. Olalekan Balogun, will be a catalyst to accelerated development in the ancient city, and Oyo State in general.

 

Adewusi, while congratulating the monarch over his coronation on Friday, said Balogun is a man deeply rooted in the culture of his people, adding that his exploits as an academic, politician and businessman would assist to provide leadership in the traditional way.

 

Oba (Dr) Olalekan Balogun (former lecturer at the Ahmadu Bello University and Senator of the Federal of the Republic of Nigeria), was presented with his staff of office at the Mapo Hall, Ibadan by Governor Seyi Makinde amidst jubilant by residents.

 

Adewusi while congratulating the new Olubadan, said, “It is an auspicious occasion, to have a man of Dr. Olalekan Balogun ascend the throne of his forefathers at this time of our history. “The Olubadan, as I have come to know over the decades, has been a man of immense means in scholarship, culture and politics. Even with his extensive and very successful academic careers, he has not failed to be very rooted among his people.

 

 

“These qualities stand him in very good stead to be a special gift to Ibadan in particular and Oyo State in general at this time of our history.”

 

Also, Adewusi congratulated the entire sons and daughters and residents of Ibadan for the installation of Oba Balogun, while expressing optimism that his reign shall bring forth prosperity and development.

 

Furthermore, the Postmaster General of the Federation congratulated Governor Makinde for ensuring the peaceful emergence of the new Olubadan culminating in the coronation ceremony of Friday

 

