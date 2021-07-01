Business

New online conversation app, ‘tribe naija’ berths in Nigeria

A new online conversation app, tribe naija, has berthed in the Nigerian online space. The app is a communitybased platform specifically developed for Nigerians to network and have conversations on issues of common interest. The app, which is currently available for download on the Google Apps store and IOS for iPhone users, is a brainchild of the Advocacy for One Nigeria Initiative. Speaking during the launch of the App, the founder, Advocacy for One Nigeria Initiative, Chief Kola Abiola, described the platform as a ‘child of necessity’ that has come to give Nigerians the opportunity to bring their voice together especially as it relates to issues that affect them.

According to him, the creation of the App was informed by the need to use technology to promote cohesion and inclusion among Nigerians using some of the knowledge or lessons gained from political leaders and thinkers such as Moshood Abiola and Shehu Yar’Adua among others while they were alive.

Abiola noted that the tribe naija App, developed and designed by Mewa International LLC, is expected to serve as a safe haven for Nigerians to talk and be heard. He stressed that the platform would offer Nigerians regardless of age a forum to discuss and chat about all the issues affecting their well-being as citizens. He disclosed that the app is meant to drive like-minded conversations geared towards the improvement of the country and create a platform for them to prepare for a better future. “By speaking, we would erase the divide and understand each other better.

I think to a great degree we would see that we have a lot more than we think we have in common and that is why this app has been developed. “We have been working on the development of the app for more than two years, even though I have been nurturing this idea ten years ago. On this app, there is a voice note. You can leave messages through voice notes. We are going to have language variations as we go along which I think is enormous’ he added. Also speaking, the technical consultant, Tribe Naija, Mr. Fady Khatib explained that the app is unique considering the value it is bringing to the table for Nigerians.

