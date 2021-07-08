New online gaming platform to reward Nigerians with N300m

A new online gaming platform, Wow!lotto, has launched in Nigeria with a promise to reward players with up to N300 million. Established for Nigerians to make money while having fun, the company said it offered lottery games with exceptional bright interactive features for smartphones and PCs. According to the company, the gaming platform, which can be downloaded from app stores, is also available via the web.

It said the app was specially designed to immerse players in the atmosphere of the games, making it possible for them to play at any time, make cashless deposits and withdraw winnings directly into their bank account. Speaking at the launch in Lagos, Marketing Manager, wow!lotto Nigeria, Esther Abu, described the lottery game as modern, bold, and expressive, adding that the game has been designed for Nigerians who are explorative, competitive, and desire to win big while they have fun.

“Wow!lotto is the first of its kind in the country and we will continually demonstrate the brand’s purpose of providing Nigerians an opportunity to get the better life they desire as they play to win big up to N300 million through our exciting lottery games,” she said. “The Nigerian market is currently saturated with sports betting and traditional lottery companies. Following our success in other markets, we saw this as an opportunity to introduce a unique product to Nigeria – the first-ever interactive gaming platform specially made for Nigerians,” Herbert Ezeamaka, wow!lotto Country Project Manager stated.

The Director-General for the National Lottery Regulatory Commission, NLRC, Mr. Lanre Gbajabiamila, while speaking at the event, said the lottery and betting industry in Nigeria is experiencing enormous growth. “I am excited that an innovation like wow!lotto has sprung up to empower Nigerians while they have fun. The Nigerian Gaming market has a lot of players and at NLRC, our mission is to ensure that each player is abiding by the rules that guide the sector. For wow!lotto, they have met all the requirements to operate in Nigeria; hence, they have our full backing,” he added. Gbajabiamila, who was represented at the event by Mr. Henry Uwadia, Director, Licensing & Operations, NLRC, added that the wow!lotto platform is userfriendly and hoped that players can have fun while winning big.

