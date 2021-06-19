New Operation Hadin Kai commandervowstoendinsurgency

The new theater Commander, Joint Tasks Force, Northeast, Operation Hadin Kai, Major General Christopher Musa, has vowed to secure victory over the Boko Haram insurgency in the North East. Speaking during an interview with newsmen shortly after taking over the command on Friday, the theater Commander said “ what you would be expecting, is victory, you were all here yesterday when the President and commander in Chief was addressing the troops about the deployment of equipment and resources.

We have gotten all the necessary assistance, and on our part, we want to assure you that we will bring this menace to a logical conclusion within the shortest possible time.” General Musa solicited the support of the media, noting that “we are all human beings and Nigerians. During war nobody is a winner, we are all victims. The media has a great role to play. Security is not the business of the military alone; it is a collective effort of all. So we count on your support to win this war.”

Like this: Like Loading...