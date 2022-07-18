News

New Oyo Deputy Gov, Lawal, sworn in by CJ

Posted on

Sequel to the impeachment and removal of the Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan by the Oyo state House of Assembly on Monday, the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Munta Abimbola has sworn in Chief Bayo Lawal as the new deputy to contest the 2023 poll with Governor Seyi Makinde as running mate.

The CJ did the swearing in at the Exco Chamber of the Government Secretariat where the governor was present.

Bayo Lawal, 68, a lawyer and former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, took oath of allegiance and oath of office promising to discharge his duties conscientiously.

Governor Makinde in his speech at the swearing-in event urged the new deputy governor to take welfare of the people of the state as his priority.

Lawal was the current Executive Chairman of the Housing Corporation. He will oversee Housing Corporation, Oyo State Road Maintenance Agency and Ministry of Justice.

 

 

