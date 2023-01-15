News Top Stories

New palace: Olubadan Council summons CCII, contractor over non-completion

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN Comment(0)

Worried by the slow pace of work at the new Ibaban Palace under construction for over ten years, the Olubadan Advisory Council yesterday summoned the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII) and the Contractor handling the project to a meeting, at Oke-Aremo in the Oyo State capital.
CCII, the umbrella body of all the socio-cultural groups in the ancient metropolis, has been handling the supervision of the project located at Oke Aremo in the Ibadan metropolis. The CCII has been giving different dates of completion of the first phase of the project and its occupation by the Olubadan but with without fruition.
Making known the decision of the Olubadan Advisory Council was the Otun Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Tajudeen Ajibola after the inspection of the new palace project by the Council, led by Olubadan himself, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II.
ΔAccording to the Otun Balogun, “last December was the latest date given by the CCII as the completion date and when it would be ready for occupation by the Olubadan. The December date was not the first of such promise, mind you. This time, Olubadan decided to visit the palace to see things for himself and we joined him, but what we saw was a far cry from the promise made by the CCII through its President-General, Prince Oluyemis Adeaga.
“We are not pleased by what we saw here today. As against the promise of moving to the palace last December which was not possible, the work is a non-starter. At least, if at all the last December date was not feasible as we had all seen, there must be signs that, well, certain things made it impossible, and one can be confident that, oh, in a couple of weeks time, the job would be completed.
“But, in this instance, that’s not the case. Infact, with what I saw there today in company of our other members of the Advisory Council, it is certain that before we can near the promise made against last year December, it would be in the next eight or 10 months’ time. So, the question to ask now is that what was the basis

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

