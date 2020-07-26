New Police Commissioner resumes in Bayelsa

The new Bayelsa State Police Commissioner, Mike Okoli has assured Bayelsans that he was going to fight crime and ensure that the good people of the state are protected.

Speaking to his men at the weekend during his maiden meeting with his officers, he agreed to key into the positive aspects of the existing security architecture to strengthen and confront the security challenges in the state.

He noted that the people of the state were hardworking, enterprising and deserved a conducive atmosphere to carry out their legitimate business. He assured that he will make sure that the state enjoys peace and tranquillity. CP Okoli promised to work closely with sister security agencies in the state, to fight crime and to expose any infractions within the system.

“The operational and crime fighting outfits of the Command (PMF, SARS, Anti- Cult, SCID, DOO AKPO, Puff Adder, EOD) shall be closely monitored, supervised and we will develop new crime fighting and prevention strategies to achieve desired results.

“We shall establish a special squad that will promptly respond and deal with violent crimes and social miscreants. The Command will strive to ensure that crime does not take place and if it does, we would respond promptly, pursue the hoodlums, subdue them and apprehend them to face the law,” he said.

