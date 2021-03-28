Sports

New Premier League season to kickoff on August 14

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

The 2021/22 P r e m i e r L e a g u e football season will kick off on the weekend of August 14, it has been announced.

 

After the ongoing 2020/21 campaign was condensed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the English top fight will revert to its usual starting slot in the second week of August.

 

The season will end on May 22, 2022, with all 10 matches kicking off at the same time

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Olympic Games: Nigeria volleyball’ll qualify, says NVBF boss

Posted on Author Adeolu Johnson ABUJA

The President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Engineer Musa Nimrod is confident that the nation’s beach volleyball women’s team stands a chance of qualifying for the Tokyo 2021 Olympics.   Nimrod told journalists that the COVID-19 will play a vital role whenever the Confederation of Africa Volleyball decides to choose a host for the final round. […]
Sports

Liverpool agree £27m fee to sign Thiago Alcântara from Bayern

Posted on Author Reporter

  Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign the midfielder Thiago Alcântara from Bayern Munich for €30m (£27.3m). Liverpool had been reluctant to pay that much for a 29-year-old with one year on his contract but have accepted the need to meet Bayern’s demands to land Jürgen Klopp’s key target. The Spain international is happy with […]
Sports

Pironkova stuns Muguruza in US Open

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza has been knocked out of the US Open, losing in straight sets to Tsvetana Pironkova. The Spanish 10th seed, who reached this year’s Australian Open final, lost 7-5 6-3 at Flushing Meadows. Pironkova, 32, is playing her first tournament since Wimbledon 2017, after which she gave birth to her […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica