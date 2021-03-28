New Premier League season to kickoff on August 14

The 2021/22 P r e m i e r L e a g u e football season will kick off on the weekend of August 14, it has been announced.

After the ongoing 2020/21 campaign was condensed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the English top fight will revert to its usual starting slot in the second week of August.

The season will end on May 22, 2022, with all 10 matches kicking off at the same time

