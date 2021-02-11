New PUs: ICCES, CSO call for wide consultation with stakeholders

The Inter-agency Consul tat ive Committee on Election Security (ICCES) and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to consult widely with election stakeholders before embarking on the creation of additotional polling units.

The two bodies, at separate meetings with the commission however, supported the expansion of the polling units, stating it would enable voters exercise their right to vote as well as help in the conduct of free and credible elections.

A communiqué issued at the end of the meetings noted that it was necessary for INEC to develop a consensus and build trust in the stakeholders on the need to ensure voter access to polling units. The communiqué, which was signed by Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Festus Okoye, supported the commission’s “proposal of converting the existing and wellknown voting points and voting point settlements into full-fledged polling units as a practical and realistic way to expand voter access to polling units.

“That in expanding voters access to polling units, due attention should be paid to location of the proposed polling units in suitable, accessible, secure and conducive environments for voting. “That all stakeholders should support INEC’s efforts to expand voter access to polling units and avoid politicising the issues involved.

