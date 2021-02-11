News

New PUs: ICCES, CSO call for wide consultation with stakeholders

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

The Inter-agency Consul tat ive Committee on Election Security (ICCES) and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have advised the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to consult widely with election stakeholders before embarking on the creation of additotional polling units.

The two bodies, at separate meetings with the commission however, supported the expansion of the polling units, stating it would enable voters exercise their right to vote as well as help in the conduct of free and credible elections.

A communiqué issued at the end of the meetings noted that it was necessary for INEC to develop a consensus and build trust in the stakeholders on the need to ensure voter access to polling units. The communiqué, which was signed by Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Festus Okoye, supported the commission’s “proposal of converting the existing and wellknown voting points and voting point settlements into full-fledged polling units as a practical and realistic way to expand voter access to polling units.

“That in expanding voters access to polling units, due attention should be paid to location of the proposed polling units in suitable, accessible, secure and conducive environments for voting. “That all stakeholders should support INEC’s efforts to expand voter access to polling units and avoid politicising the issues involved.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Hydroxychloroquine as treatment or cure?

Posted on Author Our Reporters

I am not a medical expert. I have no authority to cite or qualified to pontificate on the efficacy or otherwise of over-the-counter (OTC) drug, hydroxychloroquine, which has been described as prophylaxis (preventive or protective medication for diseases). It is also claimed to be effective in the treatment of the much dreaded COVID-19. Since the […]
News

Lagos Assembly tasks Sanwo-Olu on COVID-19 upsurge

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Lagos State House of Assembly has asked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to direct Commissioner for Information, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso to intensify campaign against the spread of COVID-19 in the state.   Speaker Mudashiru Obasa, who brought the matter before the House during plenary yesterday said that it was also important for the Commissioner for Health, […]
News

Investigate Dr. Mailafiya’s Boko Haram allegations – Northern Governors

Posted on Author Musa Pam

…as ADC presidential candidate reports to DSS Jos office The Northern Governors Forum has called on security agencies to investigate allegations by the 2019 Presidential election candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Obadiah Mailafiya that “one of the Northern Governors is the Commander […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica