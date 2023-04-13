News

New ‘R-Jolad Plus’ premium 30-bed facility debuts

Appolonia Adeyemi

R-Jolad, a Multi-Specialist hospital group in Nige- ria providing quality and affordable healthcare, has recently unveiled the new R-Jolad Plus facility, a premium and affordable hospital chain designed to provide the middle-income class with a multi-specialized medical experience in Gbagada, Lagos.

Prior to this, R-Jolad Hospital fondly known as the People’s Hospital has been operating as a medical facility that provides quality and affordable services for low to middle-income earners. In expanding its experience and offerings, R-Jolad Hospital has created an extension of its R-Jolad Plus brand, a new 30-bed premium facility that offers top quality, specialised medical and diagnostic services to discerning Nigerians while keeping to our mantra of being “The Peoples Hospital.

The New R-Jolad Plus Hospital has been carefully built with the capacity to pro- vide end-to-end care starting with consultations, diagnostics and imaging, treatment, surgery, recovery, and critical care for adults, children, and newborn babies.

