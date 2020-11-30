New Reps’ Clerk resumes, harps on attainment of legislative agenda

The new Clerk of the House of Representatives, Chinedu Francis Akubueze, has promised to support Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and his colleagues to actualise the 9th Assembly legislative agenda.

Akubueze, who just took over as bureaucratic head of the House last week following the retirement of his predecessor, Mr. Patrick Giwa, stated this while addressing journalists at a dinner organised in his honour by the Noble Peace Club, Abuja.

Speaking on his vision for the House, he said: “That would be essentially to improve the bureaucratic structure of the House with a view to doing everything possible to actualise the legislative agenda of the 9th Assembly.

“My job essentially is to assist the Rt. Honourable Speaker and his colleagues to ensure that the House grows from strength to strength. So for the sake of emphasis, assisting the Speaker to actualise the legislative agenda is my focus. Once we are able to achieve that, I will be fulfilled as a clerk.”

He said: “If you are holding a position and you’re the only one who knows the job of that office, then you have not succeeded, I mean, you should be able to train those under you to do the job even better than yourself.

“So I am very confident that those coming to occupy the position I’m leaving behind will do the job effectively. So those offices are in capable hands. They have gone through the mills with me. “When I occupy a position, I carry out my activities in a collegiate form. So my subordinates understand why a particular course of proceeding is that way.

“By merely looking at a draft in a particular form, they know and understand whether I’m expressing displeasure or approval. I’m sure I have capable hands who will take the job beyond where I left it,” the clerk added.

Speaking with journalists on his expectations of the new clerk, Hon. Obinna Chidoka (PDP, Anambra), who hails from the same constituency with the clerk, said he looked forward to seeing new ways of doing things among the support staff.

