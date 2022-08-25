New research could lower harm of gestational diabetes

A study of over 4,000 pregnant New Zealand women has suggested that the country can improve babies’ health and reduce medical risks for mums by changing how gestational diabetes is diagnosed. The study assessed the value of lowering the blood-sugar threshold for diagnosis. The findings of the study are published in the ‘New England Journal of Medicine’.

The University of Auckland researchers, based at the Liggins Institute, tested the blood-sugar level currently used in Aotearoa New Zealand to diagnose diabetes that can develop during pregnancy against a lower level commonly used overseas. Lead investigator, Professor Caroline Crowther said, “Treatment for gestational diabetes improves mothers’ and babies’ health but it has been unclear what level of blood sugar should be used to make the diagnosis.”

Crowther is a maternal fetal medicine subspecialist and Professor of Maternal & Perinatal Health at the Liggins Institute. A total of 4061 women were randomised into the two diagnostic groups.In the group where the lower blood-sugar threshold was used, twice as many women were diagnosed with gestational diabetes and treated — 15.3 per cent of women (310 out of 2022) compared with 6.1 per cent of women (124 of 2039) in the higher blood-sugar threshold group). Babiesborntomothersinthelowerbloodsugardiagnostic groupweremore likelyto betreated for low blood sugar after birth and the women weremorelikelytohavelabourinduced, receive pharmaceutical treatment for diabetes, and use more health services compared with women in the higher blood sugar diagnostic group.

“Thesefindingsweredrivenbythedifferences seen in the 373 (9.2 per cent) of women with mild gestational diabetes who were diagnosed and treated for diabetes if they were assigned to thelowerthresholdgroup(n= 195) butwhowere not diagnosed and therefore not treated for diabetes if they were assigned to the higher threshold group (n = 178),” said Professor Crowther.

In these women there were important benefits for their health and that of their babies. A dangerous condition, pre-eclampsia, was less common in women in the diagnosed and treated group (0.5% compared with 5.6%). Birth of a baby born larger than expected for its gestation was reduced in the lower blood sugar group compared to the higher blood-sugar group (6.2 per cent versus 18.0 per cent). This was linked with a reduced risk of birth complications.

