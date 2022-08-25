Health

New research could lower harm of gestational diabetes

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A study of over 4,000 pregnant New Zealand women has suggested that the country can improve babies’ health and reduce medical risks for mums by changing how gestational diabetes is diagnosed. The study assessed the value of lowering the blood-sugar threshold for diagnosis. The findings of the study are published in the ‘New England Journal of Medicine’.

The University of Auckland researchers, based at the Liggins Institute, tested the blood-sugar level currently used in Aotearoa New Zealand to diagnose diabetes that can develop during pregnancy against a lower level commonly used overseas. Lead investigator, Professor Caroline Crowther said, “Treatment for gestational diabetes improves mothers’ and babies’ health but it has been unclear what level of blood sugar should be used to make the diagnosis.”

Crowther is a maternal fetal medicine subspecialist and Professor of Maternal & Perinatal Health at the Liggins Institute. A total of 4061 women were randomised into the two diagnostic groups.In the group where the lower blood-sugar threshold was used, twice as many women were diagnosed with gestational diabetes and treated — 15.3 per cent of women (310 out of 2022) compared with 6.1 per cent of women (124 of 2039) in the higher blood-sugar threshold group). Babiesborntomothersinthelowerbloodsugardiagnostic groupweremore likelyto betreated for low blood sugar after birth and the women weremorelikelytohavelabourinduced, receive pharmaceutical treatment for diabetes, and use more health services compared with women in the higher blood sugar diagnostic group.

“Thesefindingsweredrivenbythedifferences seen in the 373 (9.2 per cent) of women with mild gestational diabetes who were diagnosed and treated for diabetes if they were assigned to thelowerthresholdgroup(n= 195) butwhowere not diagnosed and therefore not treated for diabetes if they were assigned to the higher threshold group (n = 178),” said Professor Crowther.

In these women there were important benefits for their health and that of their babies. A dangerous condition, pre-eclampsia, was less common in women in the diagnosed and treated group (0.5% compared with 5.6%). Birth of a baby born larger than expected for its gestation was reduced in the lower blood sugar group compared to the higher blood-sugar group (6.2 per cent versus 18.0 per cent). This was linked with a reduced risk of birth complications.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Health

Over 60% of persons with TB live below poverty line

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

…as experts advocate increased funding to curb spread, mortality Medical experts at a media parley to mark the 2022 World Tuberculosis (TB) Day have disclosed that 60 per cent of people infected with tuberculosis (TB) live below poverty line. To this end, the Programme Director, Development Governance International (DGI) Consult, Dr. Gafar Alawode, who revealed […]
Health

COVID-19: Delta variant twice deadly than previous variant -NPHCDA warns

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa, Abuja

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) has warned that the Delta variant of the COVID-19 pandemic was more than twice deadly and contagious than the previous variant. Executive Director NPHCDA, Dr. Faisal Shuaib, who made the disclosure on Tuesday in Abuja during the weekly briefing on progress of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout in […]
Health

On World AIDS Day, AHF-Nigeria Urges Everyone to Keep Fighting ‘The Other Pandemic’

Posted on Author Reporter

    While COVID-19 has devastated communities worldwide and remained in the spotlight since last year, the world must keep fighting to protect gains made against HIV/AIDS — a pandemic that has been raging for over 30 years and remains a global public health crisis. Ahead of the December 1 commemoration of World AIDS Day 2020, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica