News Top Stories

New retirement age motivating to teachers –NUT

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja Comment(0)

Following the decision by President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Harmonised Retirement Age of Teachers’ Bill into law, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) says its members have been motivated to deliver more effective service in the classroom.

 

This was contained in a letter of appreciation to the Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Sonny Echono for the coming of the law when he was Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education. The letter dated April 13. 2022, signed by NUT Secretary General, Dr Mike Ene, expressed confidence that the move would impact positively in the nation’s teaching profession.

 

The letter reads in part: “History has been made considering the consistency and conscious effort of the Federal Ministry of Education to ensure that the teachers of pre-primary, primary and secondary schools enjoy the extended service years and higher retirement age like their counterparts at the tertiary level of education. “We are also confident that this great milestone will have an enormous turn around in the Nigeria education system.

 

The impact of this wellintended Act will raise the bars of primary and secondary school education through the additional five years of mentorship by the senior and more experienced teachers on the newly employed and junior teachers in the primary and secondary schools.

 

“There is no gainsaying the fact that it will result in higher, quality and efficient service delivery on the part of all the practicing teachers across the country.

 

“The Nigeria teachers on our part will by this singular privilege be motivated to higher commitment in our professional calling.

 

To parents, guardians and the entire school community, we pledge a more efficient service delivery, higher commitment and productivity that will translate into a proper development of the children and learners both in learning and character for the overall good of our dear country, Nigeria.”

 

Recall that the Harmonised Retirement Age of Teachers’ Act clearly states that teachers in Nigeria shall compulsorily retire on attainment of 65 years of age or 40 years of pensionable service, whichever is earlier.

 

Also, Section 3 of the Act provides that the Public Service Rule or any legislation that requires a person to retire from the Public Service at 60 years of age or after 35 years of service shall not apply to teachers in Nigeria

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Nigeria receives Russian vaccine

Posted on Author Reporter

Nigeria receives Russian COVID-19 vaccine The Federal Government says it has received samples of COVID-19 vaccine developed by Russia. The Russian Federation recently announced to the world that it has developed the world’s first COVID-19 vaccine. President Vladimir Putin also said the vaccine had been tested on one of his daughters. Russia’s Ambassador to Nigeria, […]
News

Sports Minister, Atiku Foundation mourn Ajimobi

Posted on Author Reporter

  Youth and Sports Development Minister Mr Sunday Dare has expresed shock over the death of former Oyo State Governor Senator Abiola Ajimobi who pased away on Thursday at age of of 70. According to Dare: “The passing of my elder brother, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi, is both untimely and tragic. He served the good people […]
Top Stories

#EndSARS: General compares protest to ‘Liberian Civil War’

Posted on Author Reporter

*Says Army’s unhappy Sanwo-Olu denied inviting them Brig. Gen. Ahmed Taiwo of the Nigerian Army has alleged that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu invited the military during the End SARS in Lagos to avoid total anarchy. Taiwo is the Commander, 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Victoria Island. He also said the Nigerian Army was unhappy that the Governor […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica