New Retirement Age: Teachers now fully motivated – NUT

Following the decision by President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the Harmonised Retirement Age of Teachers’ Bill into law, the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) says its members have been motivated to deliver more effective service in the classroom.

This was contained in a letter of appreciation to Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Arc. Sonny Echono for the emergence of the Act during his stint as Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education

The letter, which was dated April 13 and signed by the NUT Secretary General, Dr Mike Ene and obtained by newsmen on Saturday in Abuja, expressed confidence that the move would impact positively in the nation’s teaching profession.

The letter partly reads: “History has been made considering the consistency and conscious effort of the Federal Ministry of Education to ensure that the teachers of pre-primary, primary and secondary schools enjoy the extended service years and higher retirement age like their counterparts at the tertiary level of education.

“We are also confident that this great milestone will have an enormous turn around in the Nigeria education system. The impact of this well-intended Act will raise the bars of primary and secondary school education through the additional five years of mentorship by the senior and more experienced teachers on the newly employed and junior teachers in the primary and secondary schools.

“There is no gainsaying in the fact that it will result in higher, quality and efficient service delivery on the part of all the practicing teachers across the country.

“The Nigeria teachers on our part, will by this singular privilege be motivated to higher commitment in our professional calling. To parents, guardians and the entire school community, we pledge a more efficient service delivery, higher commitment and productivity that will translate into a proper development of the children and learners both in learning and character for the overall good of our dear country, Nigeria.”

