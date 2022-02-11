New revenue formula battle shifts to SGF’s office

Having missed the December deadline for a new revenue formula for the country, the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) has shifted the battle to the Office of the Secretary General of the Federation, SGF. A highly placed source, who updated New Telegraph with the development, said the Commission had written a letter to the SGF, Mr. Boss Mustapha, requesting him to secure a convenient date from President Muhammadu Buhari for RMAFC to present the document. “We finished everything about the new revenue formula before last Yuletide season. We were waiting for its presentation to Mr. President, but that didn’t happen before the end of 2021. You ask me where we are now about it. “We have written to the president through the SGF to give us a date for the presentation.

They have yet to get back with a response. “As soon as they respond, we will present it to the president. The new.formula had been ready since December before we proceeded on yuletide season,” said the source, who spoke to New Telegraph on condition of anonymity.

He said the Commission had finished everything about the new revenue formula, adding that there was nothing left to touch. “We are waiting for a confirmation date to be given to us by Mr. President,“ he added. The Commission missed on or before December 31, 2021 deadline it set for the presentation of the new revenue formula. Weeks preceding the new year, top officials of the commission engaged in a last minute push to beat the December deadline. They couldn’t meet up with the deadline.

Mban had repeatedly affirmed that the document would be.ready on or before December 31, 2021. “I said before the end of this year. Our own side of the work will be concluded and will be ready to submit our report to Mr. President. “We said before December 31st 2021 our report will be ready for Mr . President,” Mban had repeatedly assured. The Commission is on its third attempt at producing a new revenue formula to replace the subsisting one many believe is outdated and unreflective of the peculiar realities of three tires of governments. In his first tenure as executive Chairman of the Revenue Commission, Mban made an inconclusive attempt to produce a new revenue formula.

The Commission transmitted the document to the executive. The present vertical revenue allocation formula gives Federal. Government 52.68 per cent; state governments 26.72 per cent; local governments 20.60 per cent and derivation formula 13 per cent. State governors are in the forefront angling for a fatter portion of.the proposed revenue currently in the works by RMAFC.

The Federal Government is disposed to having a slight increment in.allocation of local government. At a recent town hall meeting on new revenue formula convened by RMAFC in November, the Federal Government. hinted on its tacit support for an increase in the share of revenue formula due to local governments from the present 20.60 per cent to proposed figure of 23.73 per cent translating to 3.13 per cent increase. Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, conveyed the government’s thinking. In the new document expected to be released any moment from now, the Federal Government is proposing a new allocation with the federal government 50.6 per cent; state government 25.62 per cent; local government 23.73 per cent and derivation allocation 13 per cent.

