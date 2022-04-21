New revenue formula: Legislative hurdles lying in wait

Official presentation of the revised revenue formula a fortnight ago by the Revenue Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to President Muhammadu Buhari ended a phase in the journey as the document goes through legislative hurdle, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports

After years of going back and forth for a new revenue formula, the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) finally delivered one a fortnight ago. This medium had scooped its planned delivery to President Muhammadu Buhari a day earlier by the Commission. There have been agitations for fresh revenue formula by revenue receiving stakeholders, a fair and reflective one predated the current team at helms of affairs at the Commission led by Elias Mban, an engineer. Its push started in the days of former President Olusegun Obasanjo with late RMAFC Chairman, Hamman Tukur, chairing the affairs. At various times, the processes were truncated midway.

Past efforts

Subsisting revenue allocation formula (1992) splits as follows: Federal Government – 52.68 per cent; states – 26.72 per cent, while the 774 local government areas take 20.60 per cent. There is also13 per cent stake out as derivative for oil producing states. There had been past attempts at producing a new revenue formula. Each attempt ended inconclusive. Proposal for the new revenue formula started in 2001. It was withdrawn due to the compelling verdict of the judgment of the Supreme Court in suit No. SC 28/2001 of 5th April, 2002, which recognised the beneficiaries of the federation account as federal, states and local governments.

In December 2002, another proposal was presented to the then president, Federal Republic of Nigeria. That Formula got to the verge of being passed, but again, the bill elapsed with the expiration of the tenure of the then National Assembly in May 2003. In 2003, the National Assembly made another futile attempt to reconsider the revenue formula bill initially submitted, but the efforts were not successful. However, an addendum to the original report was prepared and resubmitted to the National Assembly in September 2004. There was another spirited effort in having a reviewed revenue formula in 2006.

The document had passed through several processes both in the Senate and at the House of Representatives, where a public hearing was conducted in 2006 on the subject. Yet, the formula could not see the light of the day.The Commission persevered. It hatched another move in 2014 to review the formula. All necessary processes required of the Commission were concluded. With consistent push and the buyin of the present administration, coast began to clear a new revenue formula by the middle of last year. A lot of work had gone into the Commission. The face of the presidency, represented by the Secretary General to the Office of Federation (SGF), gave it total endorsement. The rest, as often said, is history.

Snippets of new formula

The formula is a guiding template for sharing revenue accrual into federation account to three tires of governments and oil producing states. Some snippets contained in the new piece of legislation for revenue sharing submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari a fortnight ago include, controversial local government state joint account. Highlighting key recommendations in the report, Mbam said the proposed vertical revenue allocation formula suggested 45.17 per cent for the Federal Government, 29.79 per cent for state governments and 21.04 per cent for local governments. Under special funds, he said the Commission recommended 1.0 per cent for ecology, 0.5 per cent for stabilization, 1.3 per cent for development of natural resources and 1.2 per cent for the Federal Capital Territory.

In arriving at the new vertical revenue allocation formula, Mbam said there was wide consultation with major stakeholders, public hearing in all the geo-political zones, administering questionnaires and studying of some other federations with similar fiscal arrangements like Nigeria to draw useful lessons from their experiences. According to the RMAFC chairman, the Commission also visited all the 36 states and FCT, the 768 local government areas and six area councils to sensitise and obtain inputs from stakeholders.

He added that literature reviews were conducted on the revenue allocation formula in Nigeria dating back to the pre-independence period. The Commission also reportedly received memoranda from the public sectors, individuals and private institutions across the country. Mbam noted that since the last review was conducted in 1992, the political structure of the country had changed with the creation of six additional states in 1996, which brought the number of states to 36. Concomitantly, the number of local governments councils also increased from 589 to 774. State and local government joint accounts remain one of most contentious items in the subsisting revenue formula.

This particular provision ties local governments to the apron strings of state governments. The Commission makes profund recommendations on a way forward for an independent third tire of government in the true sense of three layers of government. President Muhammadu Buhari, in a preliminary remark, gave glimpses of insight contained in the report thus: ‘‘Establishing local government as a tier of government and the associated abrogation of the state/local government account, moving airports, fingerprints, identification and criminal records from the exclusive legislative list to the concurrent legislative list, empowering RMAFC to enforce compliance with remittance of accruals into and disbursement of revenue from the Federation Account as well as streamlining the procedure for reviewing the revenue allocation formula.’’

He said for the nation to have a lasting review of the present revenue allocation formula, there must first be an agreement on the responsibilities to be carried out by all the tiers of government. The president, for instance, alluded to the proposal in the new formula, which seeks a 3.33 per cent reduction in the current Federal Government allocation and, on the other hand, an increase of 3.07 per cent and .44 per cent for the states and local governments on the other hand. On Special Funds, he added that RMAFC proposed an increase of .2 per cent for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and a decrease of .38 per cent for the Development of Natural Resources. The president recounted that the Federal Government made its input into the process of reviewing the vertical revenue allocation formula based on existing constitutional provisions for roles and responsibilities for the different tiers of government.

Awaiting hurdles

First layer of hurdles in the revised revenue formula has been crossed – presentation of a proposed copy to President Buhari a fortnight ago by Mban. The historic presentation marked a phase in layers of hurdles to be crossed in getting a new revenue formula to replace the subsisting one. President Buhari underscored the importance of a new revenue formula. “I am aware that the present revenue allocation formula has not been reviewed since the last exercise carried out in 1992. “Considering the changing dynamics of our political economy, such as privatisation, deregulation, funding arrangement of primary education, primary health care and the growing clamour for decentralisation, among others, we must take another look at our revenue sharing formula, especially the vertical aspects that relate to the tiers of government.

‘‘This becomes more compelling as we need to reduce our infrastructural deficit, make more resources available for tackling insecurity, confront climate change and its associated global warming and make life more meaningful for our rapidly growing population,” he said. Revenue accruals and its sharing is a very touchy and sensitive item. The on-going review of the 1999 Constitution by the National Assembly is, unarguably, expected to make profound input in the direction of revenue with regards to three tires of governments. President Muhammadu Buhari said this much. “Ordinarily, I would have gone ahead to table this report before the National Assembly as a Bill for enactment.

“However, since the review of the vertical revenue allocation formula is a function of the roles and responsibilities of the different tiers of government, I will await the outcome of the constitutional review process, especially as some of the proposed amendments would have a bearing on the recommendations contained herein,’’ he said. However, he assured members of the Commission that the Federal Government would immediately subject the report to its internal review and approval processes, while awaiting the finalisation of the efforts by the National Assembly.

From the desk of the president, the document will proceed on a second phase journey to the National Assembly. Here, real politicking sets in. Interest comes to play. It remains to be seen if the current members of the National Assembly will give the document expeditious attention before the lapse of the current democratic dispensation next year. If past experiences about Bills passage by the National Assembly is of any guide, reading and passing sensitive Bills like revenue sharing could take unlimited legislators’ time to pass into law. The politicians’ intrigues, plotting and scheming may trap revenue sharing formula Bill at the hollow chamber of the National Assembly.

Last line

The Commission’s submission of a new revenue formula document to President Buhari, after years of grueling exercise, ends a chapter. Next grueling hurdle lurks in the hollow chamber of the National Assembly.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...