New Revenue Formula: RMAFC recommends 45.17% for FG, 29.79% for states, 21.04% for LGs

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that he will present the report on the review of the vertical revenue allocation formula by the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to the National Assembly after the conclusion of the constitution amendment process.

The President said this yesterday after receiving the new revenue formula proposal presented by RMAFC led by Elias Mbam at the Presidential Villa. RMAFC, in the report, had adjusted the Revenue formula and recommended allocation of 45.17% to the Federal Government, 29.79 to states and 21.04 to local governments.

On special funds, the agency recommended 1% to the Ecological Funds; 1.3% to the Development of Natural Resources Fund and 1.2% to the Federal Capital Territory. Buhari in a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, said: “Ordinarily, I would have gone ahead to table this report before the National Assembly as a bill for enactment.

“However, since the review of the vertical revenue allocation formula is a func-tion of the roles and responsibilities of the different tiers of government, I will await the final outcome of the constitutional review process, especially as some of the proposed amendments would have a bearing on the recommendations contained herein.” According to him, this strategy, rather than issuing an Executive Modification order, as was done in 1992, is more in line with entrenching the democratic tenets. Listed as some of the proposed amendments in the reports were “Establishing local government as a tier of government and the associated abrogation of the state/local government account; moving airports; fingerprints, identification and criminal records from the exclusive legislative list to the concurrent legislative list, empowering the RMAFC to enforce compliance with remittance of accruals into and disbursement of revenue from the Federation Account as well as streamlining the procedure for reviewing the revenue allocation formula.’’ The President assured the commission that the government would immediately subject the report to its internal review and approval processes while awaiting finalization of the efforts by the National Assembly

