News

New RMAFC boss resumes

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The newly appointed Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Mohammed Bello Shehu, assumed duties on Monday. Spokesperson for the agency Nwachukwu Christian confirmed this in a statement. Shehu was sworn in by President Muhammadu Buhari for an initial five-year tenure after his confirmation by the Senate as the substantive Chairman of the commission. Shehu expressed his gratitude to Buhari for finding him worthy of being given the opportunity to serve the country while pledging his readiness to execute the commission’s mandates, especially on monitoring and disbursement of revenue accruals into the Federation account alongside advising the Federal, State and Local government areas in the country on Fiscal Efficiency and methods by which their revenue generation can be increased.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Here’s What You Should Know about Building a Stellar Brand in 2021, as per Edouard Prunier

Posted on Author Our Reporters

In the era of social media and hyper-connectivity, how you appear online has become extremely important for growth. Your digital communication defines your personal brand, and your professional success hinges on effective personal branding. Influencer and restaurateur Edouard Prunier shares some critical insights that will help you build a thriving brand in 2021. Here are […]
News

Arewa APC Groups Adopt Pam as Tinubu’s Running Mate

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Vow to mobilize 50 million votes for Tinubu No fewer than 250 All Progressives Congress’ youth groups in the north have adopted the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev Yakubu Pam, as Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s running mate. The APC Arewa Youth and Support Groups declared their support for Pam at a press […]
News

UBA America to facilitate investment, trade, says CEO

Posted on Author Our Reporters

UBA America, the United States’ subsidiary of Pan African financial institution, United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, has pledged its continuous commitment to facilitate trade and investment between North America and the African continent. Speaking on Thursday from the Bank’s office in New York, the Chief Executive Officer, UBA America, Ms. Sola Yomi-Ajayi, disclosed that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica