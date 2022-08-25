New RMAFC boss resumes

The newly appointed Chairman of the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), Mohammed Bello Shehu, assumed duties on Monday. Spokesperson for the agency Nwachukwu Christian confirmed this in a statement. Shehu was sworn in by President Muhammadu Buhari for an initial five-year tenure after his confirmation by the Senate as the substantive Chairman of the commission. Shehu expressed his gratitude to Buhari for finding him worthy of being given the opportunity to serve the country while pledging his readiness to execute the commission’s mandates, especially on monitoring and disbursement of revenue accruals into the Federation account alongside advising the Federal, State and Local government areas in the country on Fiscal Efficiency and methods by which their revenue generation can be increased.
