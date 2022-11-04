Arts & Entertainments

New season of OffAir show premieres this month

A new season of the OffAir show with Gbemi and Toolz will launch on DStv and GOtv with never-before-seen episodes this November on Africa Magic Urban. The OffAir show is a casual talk show/vodcast featuring hilarious and frank conversations about hot topics from entertainment to parenting and everything in between. Award-winning media stars Gbemi Olagbegi-Olateru and Tolu ‘Toolz’ Oniru-Demuren are the show’s beloved hosts. The duo created the talk series in response to demands from fans who had listened to Gbemi and Toolz’s daily engaging handover sessions on Beat (99.9) FM for almost a decade.

Toolz and Gbemi decided to take the conversation from radio to podcast and now television on DStv & GOtv, where they will engage in their signature cheeky banter and blunt repartee on every trending topic. Commenting on the new development, Olagbegi-Olateru said, “It hasn’t been easy being an on-air radio host for more than 14 years.

We began this journey from radio, then moved the conversation to podcast/ youtube, and now, the time is right to expand our territory to the big screens to reach more talk show lovers. Words cannot express how thrilled we are to see devoted fans supporting the show and us; and we are excited to continue this journey with the MultiChoice team. We are confident that this action will result in a mutually beneficial relationship, help us connect with our intended target audience and help the brand realise its objectives.”

 

