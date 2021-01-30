News Top Stories

New Service Chiefs assume duties, solicit public support

Three of the newly-appointed Service Chiefs assumed duties yesterday, with a pledge to build on gains, while also soliciting public support. The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Maj-Gen. Lucky Irabor; Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo, as well as the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao, made the commitment during handover/takeover ceremonies held at their respect headquarters in Abuja. The solemn ceremonies witnessed the final disengagement of former Service Chiefs from the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

Recall that the Presidency had announced the appointment of the new military heads, to replace General Gabriel Olonisakin (ex-CDS); Lt- Gen. Tukur Buratai (ex-COAS); Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (former CNS), as well as Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (past CAS). Also yesterday, the former COAS was pulled-out of the Army at a colourful ceremony held at the Mogadishu Cantonment in Abuja. Speaking shortly after taking over, Irabor solicited the support of members of the public, in the onerous task of battling security challenges across the country.

He said: “We are all aware of the security landscape and should join hands to take security to all the nooks of the country.” The CDS promised to provide the right leadership that will reposition the Armed Forces of Nigeria. On his part, the CNS pledged to consolidate on the achievements made by his predecessor. “I am particularly delighted that the leadership of the Nigerian Navy has fallen on me as the next Chief of Naval Staff.

“I am a firm believer in God and I do know that he works in mysterious ways. “In the last five years, the outgoing administration has achieved giant strides and I most sincerely thank the outgoing CNS and his amiable staff for achieving this feat,” he said

