News

New Service Chiefs assume duties, solicit public’s support

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Comment(0)

Three of the newly-appointed Service Chiefs assumed duties Friday, with a pledge to build on gains, while also soliciting public support.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Maj-Gen. Lucky Irabor; Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo, as well as the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao, made the commitment during handover/takeover ceremonies held at their respect headquarters in Abuja.

The solemn ceremonies witnessed the final disengagement of former Service Chiefs from the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN).

Recall that the Presidency had announced the appointment of the new military heads, to replace General Gabriel Olonisakin (ex-CDS); Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai (ex-COAS); Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (former CNS), as well as Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (past CAS).

Also Friday, the former COAS was pulled-out of the Army at a colourful ceremony held at the Mogadishu Cantonment in Abuja.

Speaking shortly after taking over, Irabor solicited the support of members of the public, in the onerous task of battling security challenges across the country.

He said: “We are all aware of the security landscape and should join hands to take security to all the nooks of the country.”

The CDS promised to provide the right leadership that will reposition the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN).

On his part, the CNS pledged to consolidate on the achievements made by his predecessor.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Fire razes Nigeria Immigration Service headquarters

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Immigration Service headquarters in Abuja has been razed by fire in the early hours of Sunday. The Service which disclosed this in a statement on its official Twitter handle said the fire affected some of the offices in the headquarters. The fire, whose cause is still being investigated, has been put out by firefighters. […]
News

How Mike Ciorrocco Built a Platform by Sharing His Story

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

    Mike “C-Roc” Ciorrocco is an avid storyteller. When he first began the search for an outlet to share his story, Mike started the “What Are You Made Of?” movement, along with his hit podcast, What Are You Made Of? With Mike C-Roc. On the air, he teaches business professionals, showing them how to […]
News

PDP to Fashola: Come clean on N4.6bn fraud allegation

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola to come clean on the alleged diversion of N4.6 billion into private bank accounts during his tenure as Minister of Power, Works and Housing. PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, said Fashola failed to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica