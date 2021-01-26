New Service Chiefs: Buhari hasn’t done anything special, says Afenifere     

Babatope Okeowo, Akure

Afenifere, the Pan Yoruba socio-political group, has described as belated the appointment of new Service Chiefs.

The spokesperson of the organisation, Mr Yinka Odumakin in his reaction to the rejig in the security sector saidBuhari’s administration has not divorced itself of nepotism in appointment of key officers of the government.

Odumakin’s statement read: “Thanks but no cheers for this blared action that inspires no serious confidence.

“There is nothing to show that the nepotic agenda that informed the long keeping of the old service Chiefs is about to be done away. The system has been damaged beyond repairs.”

