New SGF, Jeddy-Agba assumes office, tasks staff on hard work

The newly appointed Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary (SGF/ PS), Federal Ministry of Justice, Mrs. Beatrice Jeddy-Agba, has assumed office and consequently tasked the management and members of staff to work for the greater interest of Nigeria.

Speaking at the reception and official handing over ceremony held at the Ministry, Jeddy-Agba stressed the need for workers to move the ministry to an enviable height. “I do not take this onerous responsibility bestowed on me for granted, it is a chance in a life time. I look forward to working with you all. Let us set aside differences and prejudices.

Let us work for the greater interest of Nigeria. “I did not come with any negative predetermined agenda. Let us all work together and support the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation (HAGF) in delivering his mandate of developing the Justice Sector; the Head of Civil Service of the Federation in her effort to revamp the civil service and most importantly President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR to achieve his agenda for Nigeria.

“We are a very critical sector to the president’s ability to achieve his mandate and his plans for Nigeria. I like to appeal to you to rededicate yourselves to your duties as civil servants”, Jeddy-Agba said. She also promised to operate an open door policy and also assured that welfare and training of staff would be among her priorities.

She equally thanked management and staff of Ministry of Interior for their sup- port and cooperation where she held sway as Legal Adviser before her current appointment. Permanent Secretary Ministry of Interior, Dr. Shuaib M. Belgore, who accompanied the SGF, described her as amiable, extremely brilliant and valuable personality who ensured satisfaction in her work, saying she had left a vacuum in the ministry.

In his handover note, the outgoing Acting Solicitor-General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary, Mr. Benjamin Okolo, urged his successor not only to sustain the legacies and achievements of the Ministry, but also go the extra mile to do more in the quest of achieving its mandate.

Okolo said: ‘’it is my estimation that the Ministry will remain the stronghold of democracy and advocate of rule of law in the days and years ahead.

Be therefore assured of my support and cooperation at all times as I proceed on my posting as Director, Legal, Federal Ministry of Justice preparatory to my retirement from service in mid-2023”.

In his remarks, Chairman, Law Officers Association of Nigeria, Mr. Yusuf Abdulkadir, urged the SGF to continue with her favourable disposition towards welfare of staff.

Director, Human Resources Management, Mrs. Foluke Oni, in her closing remarks, thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, Head of Civil Service of the Federation and the Attorney General of the Federation for finding Mrs. Jeddy-Agba worthy to work in the capacity of SGF/PS of Federal Ministry of Justice.

In attendance at the event were Directors, Deputy Directors, Heads of Units and members of staff from the Ministries of Justice and Interior

