New short film, Stupid Finder, debuts on Youtube

Stupid Finder has created a lot of buzz since its premiere at the EbonyLife Creative Academy graduation in 2022 where it was awarded best in terms of picture, screenplay, director, male lead actor, editing, costume design, art director, and final mix, is now available for free viewing on Ebonylife Creative academy platform on Youtube.

Written by Hope Matthew and directed by Dotun Ololade and Sylvester Ahonsi, Stupid Finder, focused on brotherhood and new path discovery. Stupid Finder is a relevant and timely short film exploring how Nigerian not-haves survive and the chances in carving a path out of life. The goal of this short film is to inform and educate those in the lower social class to pursue their goals and step out of the stereotype of their present locations. The short film also explores the depth of love that comes with brotherhood despite differences and diverse views and thought process.

Produced by Eric Nwanso, Lawrence Iweriebor, Imoh Eboh and Stephanie Ugbeye, Stupid Finder takes its cue from the happenings around the various rural communities and areas in Lagos, Nigeria. One of the producers of the film, Nwanso, said of the film thus: “As storytellers from Nigeria who have always tried to show the lives and challenges of the lower social class, Stupid Finder puts a unique narrative around the nature.”

