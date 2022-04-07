New Soun: Order fresh selection process, Ogbomoso group advises Makinde

Following the series of protests over the selection process of a new Soun of Ogbomoso in Oyo State, a socio-cultural organisation in the town, Ogbomoso Zone Peoples Front (OZPF), has appealed to Governor Seyi Makinde to intervene and order a fresh selection process. Speaking with journalists yesterday in Ogbomoso, the group led by Alhaji Musibau Mutiu, and Secretary, Mr Benjamin Adegboyega, said the appeal “becomes imperative in the interest of justice, fairness, transparency, and unity of the ruling families and the community at large”. The stool became vacant after Oba Jimoh Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III joined his ancestors on December 12, 2021, at the age of 95. The choice of a US-based Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Prince Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, by the kingmakers as the new Soun has, however, been generating protests from some members of the ruling family. The group stressed the need to put Ogbomoso on high pedestal, saying: “The Soun’s stool is an exalted and significant throne that must not be toyed with.
Related Articles
Despite pandemic, Nigerian students’ visas number to US increase by 2.5 %
…as 13,000 Nigerians currently studying in America varsities The number of students’ visas from Nigeria to the United States increased by 2.5 per cent in 2019/2020 school year despite the global COVID- 19 pandemic that reduced the visa worldwide. It is the eighth year in a row that the percentage of Nigerian students’ visas number […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
COVID-19: Anambra House of Assembly shut as lawmakers, aides test positive
Anambra State House of Assembly was yesterday shut down following discovery that some of its members and their aides had tested positive for COVID-19. Although it was not yet clear number of lawmakers and staff who had tested positive for the virus, the House Speaker, Hon. Uchenna Okafor had confirmed the positive status of his […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Remain steadfast in final phase of campaign against insurgents, Buhari charges troops in Borno
…promises to accord troops’ welfare priority attention …hints of recruitment of more soldiers President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the troops of Operation Hadin Kai in Maiduguri, Borno State to be steadfast in their offensives against the insurgents and other criminals as they embark on the final phase of their campaigns. According to a release by […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)