News

New Soun: Order fresh selection process, Ogbomoso group advises Makinde

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Following the series of protests over the selection process of a new Soun of Ogbomoso in Oyo State, a socio-cultural organisation in the town, Ogbomoso Zone Peoples Front (OZPF), has appealed to Governor Seyi Makinde to intervene and order a fresh selection process. Speaking with journalists yesterday in Ogbomoso, the group led by Alhaji Musibau Mutiu, and Secretary, Mr Benjamin Adegboyega, said the appeal “becomes imperative in the interest of justice, fairness, transparency, and unity of the ruling families and the community at large”. The stool became vacant after Oba Jimoh Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III joined his ancestors on December 12, 2021, at the age of 95. The choice of a US-based Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Prince Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, by the kingmakers as the new Soun has, however, been generating protests from some members of the ruling family. The group stressed the need to put Ogbomoso on high pedestal, saying: “The Soun’s stool is an exalted and significant throne that must not be toyed with.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Despite pandemic, Nigerian students’ visas number to US increase by 2.5 %

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

…as 13,000 Nigerians currently studying in America varsities The number of students’ visas from Nigeria to the United States increased by 2.5 per cent in 2019/2020 school year despite the global COVID- 19 pandemic that reduced the visa worldwide. It is the eighth year in a row that the percentage of Nigerian students’ visas number […]
News

COVID-19: Anambra House of Assembly shut as lawmakers, aides test positive

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo

Anambra State House of Assembly was yesterday shut down following discovery that some of its members and their aides had tested positive for COVID-19. Although it was not yet clear number of lawmakers and staff who had tested positive for the virus, the House Speaker, Hon. Uchenna Okafor had confirmed the positive status of his […]
News

Remain steadfast in final phase of campaign against insurgents, Buhari charges troops in Borno

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye,

…promises to accord troops’ welfare priority attention …hints of recruitment of more soldiers President Muhammadu Buhari has charged the troops of Operation Hadin Kai in Maiduguri, Borno State to be steadfast in their offensives against the insurgents and other criminals as they embark on the final phase of their campaigns. According to a release by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica