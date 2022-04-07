New Soun: Order fresh selection process, Ogbomoso group advises Makinde

Following the series of protests over the selection process of a new Soun of Ogbomoso in Oyo State, a socio-cultural organisation in the town, Ogbomoso Zone Peoples Front (OZPF), has appealed to Governor Seyi Makinde to intervene and order a fresh selection process. Speaking with journalists yesterday in Ogbomoso, the group led by Alhaji Musibau Mutiu, and Secretary, Mr Benjamin Adegboyega, said the appeal “becomes imperative in the interest of justice, fairness, transparency, and unity of the ruling families and the community at large”. The stool became vacant after Oba Jimoh Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III joined his ancestors on December 12, 2021, at the age of 95. The choice of a US-based Pastor of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Prince Afolabi Ghandi Olaoye, by the kingmakers as the new Soun has, however, been generating protests from some members of the ruling family. The group stressed the need to put Ogbomoso on high pedestal, saying: “The Soun’s stool is an exalted and significant throne that must not be toyed with.

