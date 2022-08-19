New sponsors LaLiga Santander returns for 2022/23 season

LaLiga announced new sponsors joining their retinue of sponsors as the LaLiga Santander season returns after the summer break with Match- Day 1 games already decided. During a meeting with the media in Lagos on Thursday, the Spanish league announced some new sponsors joining the old ones with Banco Santander returning as the competition’s title sponsor for a final season, while Mahou San Miguel and TVM join PUMA, EA Sports, Microsoft, BKT, Sorare, Socios. com and Dapper as global sponsors ahead of the 2022/23 season.

LaLiga’s regional partners in Nigeria is Big Cola. The season has kicked-off with the some of the biggest stars in world football and a host of impressive new signings showcasing Europe’s most competitive major league from top to bottom in stadiums across Spain and screens all around the world.

This LaLiga Santander season is without doubt one of the most highly anticipated campaigns in decades. Reigning champions Real Madrid made some impressive summer signings to bolster their LaLiga and Champions League winning squad, but will they be able to hold on to their title in the face of bold and ambitious moves by FC Barcelona, who are going into their first full season with club icon Xavi Hernandez at the helm.

