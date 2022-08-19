New sponsors LaLiga Santander returns for 2022/23 season

Sports

LaLiga Santander returns for 2022/23 season

LaLiga announced new sponsors joining their retinue of sponsors as the LaLiga Santander season returns after the summer break with Match- Day 1 games already decided. During a meeting with the media in Lagos on Thursday, the Spanish league announced some new sponsors joining the old ones with Banco Santander returning as the competition’s title sponsor for a final season, while Mahou San Miguel and TVM join PUMA, EA Sports, Microsoft, BKT, Sorare, Socios. com and Dapper as global sponsors ahead of the 2022/23 season.

LaLiga’s regional partners in Nigeria is Big Cola. The season has kicked-off with the some of the biggest stars in world football and a host of impressive new signings showcasing Europe’s most competitive major league from top to bottom in stadiums across Spain and screens all around the world.

This LaLiga Santander season is without doubt one of the most highly anticipated campaigns in decades. Reigning champions Real Madrid made some impressive summer signings to bolster their LaLiga and Champions League winning squad, but will they be able to hold on to their title in the face of bold and ambitious moves by FC Barcelona, who are going into their first full season with club icon Xavi Hernandez at the helm.

 

Sports

Mbappe hat-trick fires PSG into French Cup last 16

Posted on Author Reporter

  Kylian Mbappe scored a hat-trick as Paris Saint-Germain overcame their Covid crisis and a drone-related interruption to ease into the French Cup last 16 on Monday with a 4-0 win over fourth-division Vannes. Despite the absence of five PSG players including superstar Lionel Messi and Danilo after positive tests for Covid-19, Mauricio Pochettino’s side […]
Sports

Plot to remove Pinnick from CAF thickens

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

•CAF poll worsens Ahmad, NFF boss’ relationship •Continental boss roots for Nigerien FA chief President, Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Chief Amaju Pinnick, may not secure a return to the Confederation of African Football Executive Committee if the plots against him sees the light of the day, a development which may represent a complete fall from […]
Sports

UEFA League: Ronaldo double at Barcelona snatches top spot for Juve

Posted on Author Reporter

*Messi overshadowed as Juventus grab 3-0 win they need *Lazio reach last 16 for the first time since 1999 Two Cristiano Ronaldo penalties fired Juventus to a stunning 3-0 win at Barcelona which earned them top spot in Champions League Group G. The striker won his battle against Lionel Messi at the Camp Nou as Juve leapfrogged the home side. Weston […]

