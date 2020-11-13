New SSANU President pledges to reposition union

Mohammed Ibrahim, the newly elected National President, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), has pledged to ensure he repositions the union during his tenure.

Ibrahim, who was elected at the Union’s 2nd Quadrennial National Delegates Conference in Abuja, gave assurances of an inclusive administration, adding that he was committed towards making the Union greater, more responsive and beneficial to its members.

In his words: “Today, you have used your votes to commit me to the onerous task of rebuilding, repositioning, and retooling this Union. You will all agree with me on this, in view of the myriads of challenges and toothaches bedevilling the union in recent history.

“Conscious of our challenging circumstances and the many bitter experiences we have had as a Union, I want to state that the task ahead us, every one of us, is no mean task. It is not going to be a walk in the park. But it is possible to reposition SSANU; rebuild friendship; forge new alliances; inject patriotism, restore and shore up confidence among the ranks of SSANU membership. Yes, it is possible to start a new beginning.

“The days ahead of us shall be momentous. In the coming days, the new NAC will unfold a road map that will guide our short, medium, and long term projections. We will no longer walk in darkness. The commencement of the great and golden era of SSANU is now.”

Other key officials elected were; Dr. Leku Ador as National Deputy President, Alhaji Audu Isa, as Vice President, North East, Abdussobor Salaam as Vice President, West, Ken Njoku as Vice President, South East. Abdulmalik Yunus as Vice President North West, Azuma Chetan as Vice President South-South and Emmanuel Nyiyongo as Vice President, North Central.

Also elected were; Emmanuel Item National Treasurer, M. J. Akanbi as National Financial Secretary, Jafar Bage as National Public Relations Officer, Aliyu Adamu as National Internal Auditor, Agnes Nti as Women leader and Remilekun Sanni as Deputy Women leader.

