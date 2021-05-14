New streaming platform, Kingsview debuts with original film, ‘Prevail’

A new movie streaming platform, Kingsview, has joined other players in the Nigerian scene as the latest player with an original movie, ‘Prevail’ which premiered to movie lovers last Friday, May 7 at FilmHouse Cinemas, Lekki. Introducing the platform, Deola Gbadebo, a member of the management team, said that Kingsview is borne of the need to give hope, we want to communicate faith. According to him, in today’s world, the media is powerful and we have a lot of people who are influenced and impacted by the media, so Kingsview aims to key into the trend to play its role in shaping people’s opinion. “We want to let people know that we live in an environment which can be negative sometimes, but through the media we think we can communicate faith and have the young people believe more in themselves and believe more in their country. So kingsview is basically about promoting a positive mindset and also encouraging our own and letting people know that they can be more than their environment limits them to be,” he said.
Related Articles
Hoodlums vandalise Uche Elendu’s shop
Nollywood actress, Uche Elendu’s shop has been allegedly vandalised and looted by hoodlums. The movie star took to her Instagram page on October 22, where she shared photos of the shop that was vandalised by the hoodlums. “They took all my years of struggle and hard work from me…everything. I thank God for life. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Social Media Influencer, Ambsrowan, ready to become fashion entrepreneur
International Social Media Influencer, Amber Rowan, popularly known as Ambsrowan, is enthusiastic about delving into the fashion business as an entrepreneur. Aside being over the moon about being creatively successful as an influencer, the beauty, who is a cabin crew member of a popular airline, is glad that her skills have also endeared her […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Woman accuses Mike Ezuruonye of online romance fraud
A woman in the United Kingdom, Sandra Seaton accused popular Nollywood actor, Mike Ezuruonye of defrauding her via social media. According to her, in an interview with Roseonallsidestv, he started talking to her on Facebook in December 2016, they became friends and she eventually fell in love with him. Following the established relationship, he started […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)