New streaming platform, Kingsview debuts with original film, ‘Prevail’

A new movie streaming platform, Kingsview, has joined other players in the Nigerian scene as the latest player with an original movie, ‘Prevail’ which premiered to movie lovers last Friday, May 7 at FilmHouse Cinemas, Lekki. Introducing the platform, Deola Gbadebo, a member of the management team, said that Kingsview is borne of the need to give hope, we want to communicate faith. According to him, in today’s world, the media is powerful and we have a lot of people who are influenced and impacted by the media, so Kingsview aims to key into the trend to play its role in shaping people’s opinion. “We want to let people know that we live in an environment which can be negative sometimes, but through the media we think we can communicate faith and have the young people believe more in themselves and believe more in their country. So kingsview is basically about promoting a positive mindset and also encouraging our own and letting people know that they can be more than their environment limits them to be,” he said.

