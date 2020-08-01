News

New survey reveals impact of COVID-19 on gig workers

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

A mission-oriented firm, with portfolio investments throughout Africa, has published the impact of covid-19 on gig workers. The report published by Flourish tracks the experiences of gig workers, including those who use digital platforms such as e-hailing or delivery apps, to learn more about how they are faring during the COVID-19 pandemic. The South African survey is part of a bigger study in tracking the experiences of gig workers across the globe.

The South African edition of The Digital Hustle, titled: “Gig Workers’ Financial Lives Under Pressure”, summarises how gig workers are coping with economic dislocation. Flourish had earlier released the Brazil edition in June 2020 and is currently fielding surveys in India, Indonesia, and the U.S. With each of its countryspecific studies, Flourish aims to help fintech entrepreneurs connect with the people most in need of aid and better understand their needs.

Surveying more than 600 South African gig workers, Flourish found that 76 percent experienced a large decrease in income since March 2020. The key findings from the report reveal that approximately four out of five workers now earn less than $240 USD per month, compared to 16 percent before the COVID-19 lockdown.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ex-APC scribe to Obaseki: Be wary of Supreme Court’s verdict

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

A former Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Comrade Godwin Erahon yesterday warned Governor Godwin Obaseki and his Deputy, Philip Shaibu to be wary of the fate of the Action Alliance (AA) candidate in Imo State over the recent Supreme Court verdict. He said Obaseki was being surrounded by swindlers, […]
News

A’Ibom AKISIEC: Controversy, condemnation trail creation of political wards

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe

Controversy and condemnation have continued to trail the creation of 39 new political wards by the Akwa Ibom State Electoral Commission AKISIEC) ahead of the local government council election in the state. The creation of the new wards, which was announced on Sunday by the Commission, brings the total number of wards in the state […]
News

MASSOB to Arthur Eze: Stop denigrating Ndigbo for pecuniary gains

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

The leadership of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has slammed businessman and politician, Chief Arthur Eze, for comments perceived as denigrating the Igbo nation. The group also described the recent release of Mr. Ibrahim Magu, the suspended chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), as pure […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: