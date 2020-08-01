New survey reveals impact of COVID-19 on gig workers

A mission-oriented firm, with portfolio investments throughout Africa, has published the impact of covid-19 on gig workers. The report published by Flourish tracks the experiences of gig workers, including those who use digital platforms such as e-hailing or delivery apps, to learn more about how they are faring during the COVID-19 pandemic. The South African survey is part of a bigger study in tracking the experiences of gig workers across the globe.

The South African edition of The Digital Hustle, titled: “Gig Workers’ Financial Lives Under Pressure”, summarises how gig workers are coping with economic dislocation. Flourish had earlier released the Brazil edition in June 2020 and is currently fielding surveys in India, Indonesia, and the U.S. With each of its countryspecific studies, Flourish aims to help fintech entrepreneurs connect with the people most in need of aid and better understand their needs.

Surveying more than 600 South African gig workers, Flourish found that 76 percent experienced a large decrease in income since March 2020. The key findings from the report reveal that approximately four out of five workers now earn less than $240 USD per month, compared to 16 percent before the COVID-19 lockdown.

