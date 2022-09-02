New target set for participants at World ParaVolley Level 1 course

Participants at the just-concluded World ParaVolley Level 1 course for coaches and referees have been tasked to make positive impacts with their newfound knowledge. The organisers particularly enjoined the coaches to go back to their respective states to raise at least two teams as a way of showcasing what they have learned during the training. President of Nigeria ParaVolley Federation, Kayode Ladele, said the federation facilitated the course, which was attended by 28 coaches and 22 referees from different states in the country in collaboration with ParaVolley Africa.

Speaking on the final day of the weeklong course inside the National Stadium Gymnasium in Surulere, Lagos, the President of the Nigeria Paravolley Federation disclosed that the coaches and the referees have been told that the essence of the course is to see that it reflects on the development of the game in Nigeria.

“Why the organisation of this firstever World ParaVolley Level 1 Course in West Africa was held in Nigeria is to put us in the vantage position to participate in World ParaVolley Championships in the near future. “For us to begin to see the multiplier effects of this course in the career of the participants, we have tasked the coaches who represented the majority of the states in Nigeria, to go back to their respective states to raise at least two teams so that at the end of the day we would have more players playing ParaVolley in no distant time,” Ladele told reporters.

